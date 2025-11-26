Patrick Mahomes’ Announcement Made as Chiefs QB Transitions to a New Sport With $32 Billion Company

Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback, has signed a new deal with Adidas, and now he’s stepping into golf. Adidas, a $32 billion company, is backing him as he expands beyond football.

“The most marketable star in the league is signing a new deal with Adidas and expanding into golf. And one of the best partnerships in sports marketing, Adidas and [Patrick] Mahomes, continued this legendary run with eyes on the hottest sport right now: Golf,” Jordan Rodgers reported.

The news broke with Adidas confirming that Mahomes will “continue to serve as a global face of adidas.” Mahomes has been with Adidas since 2017, dropping his first signature shoe in 2021, followed by a second in 2024. The new deal lets Mahomes dive into Adidas Golf, though the full details are still under wraps.

On November 8, Adidas and Mahomes took to Instagram to celebrate an ongoing partnership tied to his alma mater, Texas Tech University. The post announced the “second edition of Team Mahomes,” a collection of NIL deals with student-athletes signed under this initiative.

The campaign showcases the deepening relationship between Mahomes, Adidas, and Texas Tech, highlighted by custom ‘gladiator’ branded uniforms for the Red Raiders football team and a ten-year sponsorship deal signed in 2024.

Beyond his signature shoes and apparel lines, Mahomes plays an integral role in empowering the next generation of athletes. His ongoing partnership facilitated Texas Tech’s landmark 10-year Adidas deal and the creation of Team Mahomes, something many brands struggle to execute well.

It secures elite student-athletes from various sports under Adidas’ umbrella, enhancing their exposure and earnings through NIL marketing.

How Mahomes boosts Texas Tech with Adidas

Back in the 2019 Final Four, Mahomes showed his loyalty by covering a competing sponsor’s logo with Adidas tape during Texas Tech’s run, a clever stunt that underscored his commitment to the brand.

Since then, Mahomes has been an instrumental figure in fostering Adidas’ presence at Texas Tech. This is how he led to the launch of Team Mahomes last year.

“The energy around this partnership has been incredible, and this announcement shows just how important this is to me, adidas and Texas Tech,” said Mahomes. “adidas has been a collaborative partner from the start, and we worked together to select athletes who are among the best and embody the drive and dedication we’re looking for in a Team Mahomes athlete. We’ve got a lot of great stuff coming up for the Red Raiders.”

In conclusion, Mahomes isn’t just a star on the football field; he’s a trailblazer in sports marketing and athlete branding. His unwavering dedication to Adidas has expanded well beyond personal sponsorship into authentically elevating his alma mater and expanding into new sports sectors like golf.