Patrick Mahomes & Peyton Manning Win Sports Emmy as Producers for Show That Dethroned Jerry Jones Film

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes may be in the middle of the NFL offseason, but he is still winning. After recently joining the Chiefs for his first voluntary workout of the 2026 offseason program, the quarterback had a big moment away from football. At the 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, Mahomes won a Sports Emmy as an executive producer.

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“Adding a Sports Emmy to the trophy case. 🏆 @patrickmahomes Honored to bring home the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized alongside our partners @netflix, @nflfilms & @omahaproductions for Quarterback Season 2!” Mahomes shared the post by 2 PM on his Instagram story, adding a clapping emoji to it.

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The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences officially announced the winners during Tuesday night’s ceremony, where the NFL enjoyed several selections. The NFL secured eight Sports Emmy Awards across NFL Films, NFL Network, NFL Marketing, and Mundo NFL. This year, NFL Films achieved a record 23 nominations, marking its best year yet in a span of 63 years. The NFL Films Presents also earned five nominations.

“Quarterback,” the Netflix series produced by Mahomes’ company in partnership with the NFL and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, made the big moment of the night happen. The series received its first-ever Sports Emmy Award as it won Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized.

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The series has already completed two successful seasons and gives fans a closer look at the lives of NFL quarterbacks throughout the year. From game day pressure to personal moments away from football, the show highlights everything that comes with playing the league’s toughest position.

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Speaking of the competition with other shows, the NFL took over Netflix’s sports documentary charts in the second half of 2025.“Quarterback” Season 2 became the most-watched football documentary on the platform, just slightly ahead of Jerry Jones’ documentary, America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys. Quarterback, which was released on July 8, got 5.6 million views in the last six months of the year. The Jerry Jones documentary, which came out on Aug. 19, was close behind with 5.5 million views, according to Netflix data.

Over the first two seasons, the series has featured quarterbacks including Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota, Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Jared Goff. The recently announced third season is set to follow Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield, Cam Ward, and Joe Flacco.

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Now that Mahomes has won the Sports Emmy Award, he becomes one of the few NFL players, such as Peyton Manning, to broaden their influence beyond football into the realm of media and entertainment.

Peyton Manning joins Patrick Mahomes in the latest Sports Emmy win.

While this may have been Patrick Mahomes’ first Sports Emmy win, he is far from the first NFL name to find success in the television world. One of the biggest examples is Peyton Manning, who also picked up a Sports Emmy in 2026 as an executive producer for the Netflix docuseries Quarterback. Manning’s success at the Sports Emmy Awards has been building for years.

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He earned his first Sports Emmy in 2022 and followed it up with another in 2024, with both wins coming in the Outstanding Live Series category for the ManningCast, featuring Peyton and his brother Eli Manning. Manning has also received recognition individually. He won the Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Event Analyst in both 2023 and 2026, proving his standing among some of the biggest personalities within the sport even after he retired.

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Greg Olsen is another recent winner of the award. The FOX NFL analyst took home the prize for Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst, over several notable nominees, including NFL legend Tom Brady.

The situation carried an interesting storyline because Brady replaced Olsen as Fox’s No. 1 NFL analyst, yet Olsen continued earning praise for his work on broadcasts. Even with Brady now holding Fox’s top analyst spot, Olsen remains highly respected across the industry and continues waiting for another potential opportunity to lead coverage elsewhere. At the same time, Brady’s competitive mindset will likely push him to improve even more heading into the 2026 season as he looks to earn his own Emmy recognition in the future.

Several other football names have also taken home Sports Emmy Awards over the years, including Eli Manning, Dan Orlovsky, Tyler Lockett, Nate Burleson, Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, Cris Collinsworth, Howie Long, John Madden, and Frank Gifford.

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As Mahomes continues recovering from injury and preparing for the next NFL season, his success off the field is keeping him firmly in the spotlight as well.