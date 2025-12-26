Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Share Kids’ Tough Christmas Experience as Family Turns Heads in Matching Pajamas

This year, the Mahomes family shared an unusual Christmas. After the Kansas City Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs, Patrick Mahomes has been in rehab and not preparing for a game. But recently, as his wife, Brittany, gave fans a very real look at their Christmas celebration, it wasn’t all smiles.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Christmas Eve, Brittany shared an Instagram post that showed how the holiday unfolded for the Mahomes family. The Mahomes family appeared in matching outfits amidst celebrations. But the photos shared with the post also documented both joyful and difficult moments with their kids.

“Merry Christmas 🎄❤️,” Brittany wrote in the caption of her IG post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: via @brittanylynne on Instagram

The carousel of photos in the post then opened with a black-and-white portrait of the Mahomes family outdoors. Patrick and Brittany posed with their children, smiling calmly for the camera. But those happy moments did not last long for the Mahomes family.

In the later photos in the carousel, as Brittany showed photos of their kids meeting Santa Claus, things took a turn. Sterling and Bronze appeared nervous and visibly upset. One of Mahomes’ kids even seemed close to tears while Santa gently raised a finger to his lips.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…