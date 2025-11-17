Patrick Mahomes Calls Out Chiefs’ Mistake After Making Demand From Locker Room

Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs just fell 22-19 to the Denver Broncos. Now they sit at 5-5 after two straight losses. Another AFC West hit. The Chiefs’ quarterback threw for 276 yards with one touchdown and one pick. He completed 29 of 45 passes. He has also thrown 1 interception. And during the presser, the Chiefs’ quarterback detailed what exactly went wrong.

“I was rolling out to the right… you can’t do it. But I thought, I’ll have to look on the film. I thought I had Elijah coming down the sideline, and I was gonna give him a chance. And I just didn’t throw it high enough.”

Mahomes also talked about how the defender read him.

“At the end of the day, I got 29 to go to me, cuz he was guarding them. And I didn’t throw it high enough. He jumped up and made a good play. So, I’ve made that throw before. But at the same time, the type of football game we’re in, don’t put the ball in harm’s way; take the three points and move on to the next possession.”

Meanwhile, the game itself never felt smooth. Both sides kicked field goals. It was 6-6 at the half. No spark. Then Mahomes threw the pick that set up a Denver touchdown. Suddenly, Bo Nix and the Broncos led 13-6. Yet the Chiefs fought back and tied it before the fourth. It did not last.

However, Mahomes did not back down. He demanded his own locker room to change the situation.

“It sucks losing this football game, and when you think you have a chance to win it, and you don’t do that. And you kind of get yourself behind. But at the end of the day, all you gotta do is find a way to get in. And we got a lot of games ahead of us, and we’re gonna do our best to put ourselves in a position to go out there and play our best football each and every week.”

He wants a response, and very fast. So now the Chiefs must suit up again. But an NFL analyst is not buying it. He just labeled Patrick Mahomes as “so overrated.”

NFL analyst called out Patrick Mahomes after the interception

Patrick Mahomes was intercepted in the red zone with 10:23 remaining in the third quarter. And right after that, Skip Bayless jumped on X and fired off his take.

“PATRICK MAHOMES IS SO OVERRATED. HE HAS GOTTED WORSE EACH OF THE LAST THREE SEASONS. I STUPIDLY THOUGHT HE COULD GO INTO DENVER AND AT LEAST OUTPLAY BO NIX. SO WRONG,” Bayless wrote.

However, the idea that Mahomes has fallen off is a stretch. Yes, the Chiefs looked flat. Yet after that mistake, Mahomes bounced back. Kansas City was trailing 13-6, and Mahomes led a six-play, 75-yard drive. He hit Tyquan Thornton for 61 yards. The drive tied the game.

Then things shifted again. Denver kicked a field goal to retake the lead. Mahomes came right back. He found Travis Kelce for a 21-yard touchdown. The Chiefs went up 19-16. It felt like another Mahomes moment. However, the finish never came.

Mahomes now has seven straight games with at least 250 passing yards. During that stretch, he has a 15:5 TD to INT line. Now he heads back to Arrowhead Stadium. Chiefdom will wait. Week 12 against the Colts might decide how real their playoff hopes still are.