Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs Coach One Step Closer to Exit as $6.3 Billion NFL Team Makes HC Decision

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is advancing to the next round of interviews for the head coaching role.

QB Patrick Mahomes and HC Andy Reid support the idea.

Patrick Mahomes has publicly expressed gratitude for Nagy’s impact on his development.

Leaders within the Chiefs organization have openly supported OC Matt Nagy’s chances of becoming a head coach again. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid both believe Nagy deserves to be a head coach in this league. What they hoped for is now close to happening, as Nagy is advancing to the next round of interviews for a $6.3 billion NFL franchise.

After weeks of interviews and background checks, the Tennessee Titans have narrowed their head coach search to three names. That list includes Matt Nagy, Robert Saleh, and Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

“Tennessee’s three known HC finalists are Robert Saleh, Matt Nagy, and Jeff Hafley,” insider Adam Schefter noted on X.

“The Titans are bringing in #Chiefs OC Matt Nagy early this week for an in-person interview for their head coaching vacancy,” Arrowhead Corner shared on X. “This will be his second interview with the organization.”

Nagy, 47, has already served as a head coach before, spending four seasons with the Chicago Bears. In fact, he also shares a past connection with Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi from their time with the Kansas City Chiefs. That certainly happens to be one of the reasons Nagy has emerged as a top candidate for Tennessee’s head coaching job this offseason.

Interestingly, the Titans have interviewed 19 candidates in the first round. That’s more than any other team has done with a head coaching opening. That said, Nagy appears to have moved ahead of 16 other candidates, including Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Back when leading the Chicago Bears, Nagy was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2018 after guiding the team to the playoffs with highly drafted starting QB Mitchell Trubisky. And the Titans are now in a kind of similar situation, with Cam Ward, a top-two draft pick who is set to enter his second NFL season in 2026.

Nagy certainly knows how to make an impact, as seen with Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes shared Matt Nagy’s influence on his career

Speaking with reporters during a recent Zoom press conference, Patrick Mahomes leaned into gratitude while talking about how the offensive coordinator shaped his growth.

“I love (Offensive Coordinator) Coach (Matt) Nagy, and he’s done a lot of great things in my career to help me become the quarterback that I am,” Mahomes said.

At the same time, Mahomes showed he understands where Nagy stands now. He knows his coach wants another shot at running his own locker room.

“I know that he’s looking to take that step and get back to the head coaching spot, and I hope he gets another opportunity to do that. He’s a great man, a great person,” Mahomes said.

He then added, “It’s been cool to see the changes in him as a coach and him going to be a head coach and then coming back. Still, he gave me a lot of ideas to be better as a person and as a quarterback, and so I’m hoping the best for him as he goes through this head coaching process and he gets another opportunity to go out there and lead an organization.”

Mahomes worked with Nagy back in 2017 during the coach’s first stop with the team. Because of that, familiarity was never an issue. Then, when Nagy returned in 2023 and 2024, the results mostly backed it up. The Chiefs’ offense stayed in the league’s top half in both points and total yards.

However, 2025 told a different story. The offense slipped to 20th in yards and 21st in points, but the slide was not isolated. Once Mahomes went down, quarterback play fell apart. Before that injury, he threw for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

As a result, last season flipped the script. A 6–11 finish shut the Chiefs out of the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Because of that, questions followed.

Nagy entered the final year of his contract with visible offensive issues hanging over the unit. As a result, his future in Kansas City felt shaky. He has already interviewed with the Ravens, Raider Nation, the Cardinals, and the Titans. Right now, Tennessee leads the race, with a second-round interview looming and the pressure rising.