Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs Extremely Close to Leaving Arrowhead Amid Kansas State’s Announcement, Per Report

The Chiefs are still trying to figure out what their future home looks like, and the answer could fall on either side of the Kansas-Missouri line. One option keeps them at Arrowhead, with a major renovation to bring the stadium up to modern standards. The other points toward something entirely new. And it looks like they’re leaning into one way more than the other.

“We are aware of the media reports regarding the LCC meeting on Monday,” the Kansas Department of Commerce said in a statement.

“The state of Kansas is in active discussions with the Kansas City Chiefs about the prospects of building a new stadium and other facilities in Kansas. No final agreement has been reached, but this would be a massive economic win for Kansas and benefit Kansans for generations to come. We are aggressively pursuing this opportunity.”

That statement came just hours after Kansas City Sports Radio 810’s Soren Petro reported that a Chiefs move to Kansas could be close. The state’s Legislative Coordinating Council is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Monday in Topeka. At that meeting, the council could approve state bonds that would cover as much as 70 percent of the cost of a new stadium.

If that happens, it would bring a long process closer to a finish. The Chiefs have been weighing two clear paths: stay in Missouri and renovate Arrowhead, or cross the line into Kansas and build a modern, domed stadium from scratch, and it finally feels like they’re more intrigued by the latter.

The price tags tell part of the story. A new stadium has been projected around $3 billion. Renovating Arrowhead would come in closer to $1 billion. But an indoor stadium changes the conversation. It opens the door to Super Bowls, Final Fours, and other major events that simply aren’t possible otherwise. But Missouri isn’t backing down.

Missouri isn’t giving up on the Chiefs just yet

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson’s spokesperson told KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan that while the Kansas City Royals are believed to be “fully committed” to Kansas, their proposal won’t be finalized or taken up this year or during the upcoming legislative session.

And now, it’s starting to feel like the Chiefs could be headed in that same direction, away from Missouri. Still, Missouri isn’t ready to concede anything yet.

Even with the growing talk of a move, a spokesperson for Gov. Mike Kehoe said his office remains in regular contact with both the Royals and the Chiefs. The message from the state hasn’t changed. Missouri believes it’s still the best home for both franchises and isn’t backing away from that position.

From the Chiefs’ side, it’s easy to understand why the conversation exists at all. Kansas City has reached five of the past six Super Bowls and won three of them, led by Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid. That kind of run changes expectations. A modern, state-of-the-art stadium that reflects where the franchise is now makes sense from their perspective.

If the Chiefs do leave Missouri, it would be another tough moment for the state. It would mark the second time in a decade that Missouri lost an NFL team. The Rams left St. Louis for Los Angeles ahead of the 2016 season, ending a 21-year stretch in the state.