Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs Face Major Stumbling Block With Kansas & Missouri Move Amid April Update

The Kansas City Chiefs have played a pivotal role in driving the rise of girls’ flag football across Kansas and Missouri. Over the past three years, the Chiefs have spearheaded a grassroots effort to have significant local growth of girls’ flag football. But now, Patrick Mahomes’ team faces a major stumbling block in its mission to get the sport officially sanctioned in both states.

Recently, Mark Lentz, assistant executive director for the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA), talked to The Athletic about the major obstacle. He made it clear that girls’ flag football is something new and that scares people.

“Whether or not that passes, I don’t know, to be honest with you,” said Mark Lentz. “Anything new scares people a little bit. When I say scares people … ‘What (other sports) will it take from?’”

When Sheila Sickau, the Chiefs’ football development lead, first reached out to Kansas and Missouri high schools, not a single girls’ flag football team existed. But with the help of the Chiefs, that zero-team landscape changed fast. Working with the NFL, Nike, USA Football, and RCX Sports Foundation, the Chiefs offered high schools a turnkey setup that included Nike uniforms, equipment kits, and coaching clinics.

Imago Credits: via @Chiefs on X

Mahomes’ team even helped secure field space and officials. As such, Mark Lentz credited the recent growth of the sport locally to the Chiefs. He said that the Chiefs have “done all the legwork to get this started.” And the results have been remarkable.

Kansas now boasts 29 teams. Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ future stadium home, Missouri, is projected to reach nearly 50 next season. That’s a three-year surge from zero to nearly 70 teams. So, if approved, girls’ flag football would transition from a club to a varsity sport. It can then gain legitimacy and state championship eligibility.

Yet, many athletic directors remain skeptical about the staying power of girls’ flag football. So, the Chiefs now face an uphill battle both on the field and off the field. Mahomes just lost his fourth game this season. But the Chiefs just had a bye week to come back strong on the football field. Still, off the field, they are at a crossroads as they await an update in April.

Patrick Mahomes’ team awaits a crucial April update

In April, the KSHSAA board of directors, comprising over 70 members, will vote on whether to sanction girls’ flag football as a varsity sport. Kansas recently hit the 24-school threshold required for consideration, and one district has already submitted a formal proposal. A majority vote could make girls’ flag football a sanctioned sport as early as 2026 or 2027. But it can also stall the movement altogether.

“I think there’s a great deal of support for it,” Mark Lentz told The Athletic. “I think people see the value in it.”

Still, concerns persist. Athletic directors have raised questions about field space, scheduling, and the possibility of losing athletes from other sports. The Chiefs have worked to address these issues, even coordinating field reservations and enlisting schools to host game days. As such, Sheila Sickau said schools generally fall into three groups. There are those ready to start immediately, those that need help to begin, and those waiting to see what happens next.

That’s why April’s decision could be a turning point for the Chiefs. If KSHSAA votes to sanction girls’ flag football, Sickau believes many hesitant schools will join in. And if the sport’s rapid growth so far is any indication, the next phase could see even greater expansion. with Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs at the heart of it all.