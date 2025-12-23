Patrick Mahomes’ Christmas Habit Got on Randi Mahomes’ Nerves

Even as the Kansas City Chiefs are struggling on the field, the Mahomes family is embracing the Christmas spirit. Randi Mahomes, the mother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, recently took to Instagram to share a personal glimpse into her holiday memories. In a clip shared with her recent Instagram post, while Randi sat in a chair dressed in red and holding a Santa Claus mug, she was asked about her favorite family holiday tradition. But her response surprisingly revealed a childhood habit of her son that bothered her.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s changing over the past few years because I have grandkids now, and we do things a little different,” Randi said in the clip with her recent Instagram post. “But growing up, my kids, they could not wait till Christmas morning to open their gifts. It was a big deal that did get on my nerves a little bit, not gonna lie. So, I will let them start opening one gift on Christmas Eve ‘cause we’re a Christmas morning family that we open on Christmas morning.”

So, in the clip, Patrick Mahomes’ mom reflected on how her family’s Christmas tradition has evolved over the years. Now that she has entered a new chapter of life as a grandmother, she noted that the holidays no longer look exactly the way they did when her children were young. But then, Randi also shared a habit that her kids had from their childhood Christmas days. She revealed that Patrick and his siblings were so eager to open presents that waiting until Christmas morning became a real challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randi Mahomes (@randimahomes) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

According to Randi, the anticipation of opening the gifts was intense and, at times, a little overwhelming. She admitted honestly that the excitement that came with this Christmas tradition occasionally tested her patience. As such, to manage that energy while still protecting a Christmas morning tradition, Randi came up with a compromise. She allowed her son, Patrick Mahomes, and his siblings to open one gift on Christmas Eve, while keeping the rest for the next morning.

So, the Mahomes family remained firmly a Christmas morning household, but that single early present helped calm the excitement just enough to get through the night. Still, Randi explained that the Christmas Eve gift was always a gamble.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, I would let them open a gift,” Randi said. “Sometimes it would be a gift that they hated, you know that feeling. And then sometimes it would be a very amazing gift. So, it was just something that I would do as a mom, to like just do something fun for Christmas Eve.”

Either way, Randi said it became a meaningful tradition, created simply from a mom wanting to make Christmas Eve special.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Yet, now, as she creates new memories with her grandchildren, Patrick Mahomes’ mom mentioned that she is open to evolving those traditions even further. So, Randi ended the clip by inviting her followers to share their own holiday customs. Randi suggested that she might even adopt a few into the Mahomes family celebrations.

“The memories are what make the holidays special. As our family grows and changes, so do our traditions,” Randi also wrote the caption of the post. “What’s one tradition you’ll always keep?”

The caption of Randi’s post ultimately reminded everyone that traditions are not what make the holidays special. According to Randi, it’s the memories that she has with her family that make the holidays more special for her. Randi’s message, however, is also connected to a greater effort she recently made to bring some holiday joy to others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Mahomes’ mom announces holiday giveaway to support sports families

As Patrick Mahomes started his rehab after sustaining a season-ending injury, his mother turned her attention toward giving back. With her personal venture, ‘The Sports Parents Academy, Randi recently announced a Christmas giveaway. Through an Instagram post on December 21, she revealed a giveaway of 200 courses designed specifically for sports families.

“It’s here!!! With everything happening in our world and in our family, one thing that never changes is wanting to pour into others and give back where we can,” wrote Randi in the caption of her IG post. “That’s why this giveaway means so much to me. I’m excited to be giving away Sports Parent Academy courses and hope they can be a blessing to your family!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Randi launched ‘The Sports Parents Academy’ earlier this year to offer courses built upon her own experiences raising Patrick Mahomes into an NFL star. She developed the courses in collaboration with performance coach and psychologist Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo to combine personal insight with professional expertise.

Therefore, the courses offered by Randi’s Academy guide families on mindset development, effective communication, and much more to support young athletes. So now, the Christmas giveaway further reflects Randi’s commitment to helping families during challenging times.