Patrick Mahomes Confirms Disappointment With Andy Reid’s Plan as QB Promises Change In Chiefs Preseason

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Aug 11, 2025 | 4:03 PM EDT

Patrick Mahomes walked off the field Saturday night with that half-smile quarterbacks wear when they’re trying to look fine but are quietly annoyed. He’d been given exactly one throw. One. And then Andy Reid yanked him. Kay Adams called it “a bummer” on her show, and Mahomes didn’t disagree. “It was definitely a little bit of a bummer,” he told reporters, per NFL Network.

Mahomes has his own preseason philosophy. He wants to take a few hits, shake off the offseason, and remember what it feels like to be the guy in the pocket, without that non-contact yellow jersey. “You want to kind of get hit, not hit hard,” he explained. Just enough to feel like you’re in real football again. That’s the rhythm he’s chasing, the mental spark you can’t get from practice. But instead, his night was a two-minute cameo.

Of course, Reid’s logic isn’t wrong. The Chiefs got an early turnover, punched in a touchdown, and escaped “moderately healthy.” In the preseason, that’s basically a win. But for him, it wasn’t enough.

The promise now? “I’m sure I’ll get a couple more snaps as the preseason goes on,” Mahomes said. “I’ll be out there this week. Hopefully a couple more drives.” He’s itching for it, and unless Reid wraps him in bubble wrap again, expect to see No. 15 slinging it more before Week 1. And if there’s one thing history tells us, when Mahomes wants something, he usually gets it. The only question is how much Reid is willing to risk before the games actually count.

Is Andy Reid being too cautious with Mahomes, or is he just playing it smart?

