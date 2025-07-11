Patrick Mahomes Confirms Investing in Chiefs as Kansas City Future Remains Uncertain

Patrick Mahomes isn’t just playing quarterback for Kansas City; he’s quietly building its future. He already owns a minority stake in MLB’s Kansas City Royals. He’s part-owner of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current. So, when he says he’d love to be part of the Chiefs after he’s done playing? That’s not some daydream. That’s the next logical step on the road he’s already paving.

“I love sports. I love how they bring people together, families, communities. That’s what I want to invest in,” Mahomes told CNBC recently. He’s a long-time supporter of women’s sports, which showed up at the TIME100 Gala last year, when he called for more money in women’s sports.

And when pressed on whether that future includes an ownership stake in the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes didn’t duck. “That would be cool,” he said. “Hopefully a long time from now, but yeah, I’d love to be a part of the team after I’m done playing. They’ve done so much for me.” Right now, he is on the path to becoming a Chiefs legend.

He wouldn’t be alone in that evolution. Tom Brady picked up a minority stake in the Raiders post-retirement. Russell Wilson aligned himself with the Broncos’ ownership group not long after arriving in Denver. Aaron Rodgers has flirted with front office influence in New York. The quarterback pipeline isn’t just about passing anymore; it’s about positioning.

So if Mahomes one day ends up in the owners’ suite instead of the huddle? It will be the continuation of a plan that’s already well underway. And honestly, he’s the only guy who might somehow be more dangerous in a boardroom than on 3rd-and-14. But that’s talk of the future. They have bigger issues to deal with.

Patrick Mahomes’ franchise is still unsure of its home stadium

The Chiefs won’t be leaving Kansas City, for now. That’s the strange, delicate riddle at the center of one of the NFL’s biggest looming decisions, whether to renovate historic Arrowhead or move across the border into brand-new, state-of-the-art territory in Kansas.

Patrick Mahomes didn’t talk much about the uncertain future. But he praised the historic venue, “Arrowhead is special. You feel the history. But wherever we play, the fans will show up.” Everyone is waiting for the matter to settle down.

Kansas initially set a hard June 30, 2025, deadline on its stadium proposal. The Chiefs weren’t ready. They asked for time. And Kansas blinked. They extended the deadline a full year, to June 30, 2026, giving the team exactly what it wanted, leverage. And the space to play two states against each other with Super Bowl-sized stakes.

On July 7, 2025, the Chiefs team president, Mark Donovan, sat down with Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe. It was neutral. But more than anything, it was strategic. He defined their meeting in just 5 words, “We’re making great progress.” That single quote kept both Missouri and Kansas firmly on the hook, battling it out for the right to host Patrick Mahomes’ franchise for the next generation.

Missouri is pushing hard. Governor Kehoe already signed off on a financing proposal that covers up to 50% of renovation or relocation costs, plus tax incentives. The idea? Lock down the Chiefs before voters in Jackson County head to the polls, likely in April 2026, to decide whether public funds will help keep the team in Arrowhead.

It all boils down to nostalgia versus opportunity. While the QB said little directly about stadium preference, his voice is hard to ignore. But when it comes to business, only money talks.