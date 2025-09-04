Patrick Mahomes Confirms Unusual Andy Reid Decision as Chiefs QB Confirms Plan For Week 1 Chargers Game

The NFL’s spotlight shifts to Brazil this week as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo. But before kickoff, it’s not the travel, the fans, or even the matchup that’s drawing the attention. According to Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid’s unconventional approach to preparation is shaping how Kansas City handles its opener abroad.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Instead of waiting until arrival, Reid installed the entire game plan back in Kansas City, allowing players to use their first days in Brazil for recovery and acclimation. “We got the game plan in before we headed this way, and now we’re just sort of fine-tuning things,” Mahomes explained. The method is unusual, but it reflects Reid’s belief that fresher bodies matter more than late-week adjustments when dealing with international travel.

For Mahomes, the trip is more than a test of logistics. “I’m super excited. Get to go out there and play the game that you love,” he said, emphasizing the chance to showcase the Chiefs on a global stage. Beyond the excitement, there’s been a subtle shift in Mahomes’s tone this summer — less frenetic, more composed. The KC’s #15 further added: “Let’s have some fun playing, playing the game that we love, and try to go out there and win football games.” Reid’s decision may just complement that calm, offering the Chiefs a chance to start fast while their opponents are still finding their footing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

History tilts toward Kansas City in this matchup, but the conversation around the AFC West feels different this offseason. Debate lingers over whether the Chiefs still hold the edge, or if Jim Harbaugh can finally push the Chargers to a division crown — their first since relocating to Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, if this relaxed version of Pat is anything to go by, it’s looking like the men in red and gold will be the kryptonite for the Bolts. Teammates and coaches say the two-time MVP looks more relaxed, steady in practice, and unfazed by mistakes. Instead of barking, he’s encouraging. Instead of pressing, he’s syncing with Andy Reid and his line. For a quarterback already defined by relentless competitiveness, the calm has been hard to miss.

The timing feels deliberate. Kansas City enters Week 1 with a revamped offensive line and a fan base still stinging from last year’s failed three-peat bid. But instead of urgency, Mahomes is projecting presence, a maturity that could define the Chiefs’ run this season.

AD

Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of breaking more NFL records

Every time Patrick Mahomes steps on the field, history lurks nearby. The Chiefs quarterback has been rewriting the record books since his first start. But now, in São Paulo, he has the chance to cross two more off the list.

Mahomes is just two touchdown passes shy of surpassing Peyton Manning’s mark of 293 in a player’s first nine seasons. He’s also tied with Russell Wilson at 292, meaning one night against the Chargers could vault him past both. But you need to deep the fact that Pat’s just entering his eighth season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There’s another milestone in play, too. Dan Marino owns the record for the most regular-season touchdown passes by a quarterback before turning 30, with 245. Mahomes has already matched that total, with two games left before hitting THE birthday. A single scoring strike in Brazil would give him the record outright, and at his current pace, he projects to finish with over 500 career touchdown passes if he plays into his late 30s. That would slot him among the top four all-time, a trajectory Marino himself once seemed destined to set.

The setting adds to the weight of it all. This Chiefs-Chargers clash will be just the second NFL game ever played in Brazil, after last year’s Packers–Eagles matchup ended with Jordan Love leaving hurt. For Mahomes, the spotlight feels different. An international stage, a division rival, and history within reach.