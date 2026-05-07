Patrick Mahomes Congratulates Wife Brittany on Receiving Major Honor for Transforming Women’s Sports

On February 19, United WE announced that Brittany Mahomes, co-owner of the Kansas City Current, will receive the Champion for Change Award during a hybrid event. Now, she has officially brought the award home. As congratulations poured in from fans and supporters, her husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared a message that stood, coming from a place of genuine love, pride, and admiration for his wife’s accomplishments.

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“Congrats babe! You deserve it! Love you!” Patrick Mahomes commented on an Instagram post by Brittany Mahomes. To which she replied, “I love you 🥹🤍.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Mahomes (@brittanylynne) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In the post, Brittany shared photos of herself proudly holding the award, receiving it on the field, and posing alongside Patrick Mahomes. In her caption, she talked about how meaningful it was to accept the honor at CPKC Stadium, intentionally designed to support women in sports. She also ended the post with a heartfelt thank-you to United WE and Wendy Doyle for the recognition.

Brittany Mahomes was named the winner of the inaugural Champion for Change Award presented by United WE on May 6, 2026. Mahomes was selected as part of its 35th anniversary celebration because of her growing impact on professional sports and entrepreneurship.

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“The spaces and systems we build determine not just who participates in our economy but how strong it becomes,” said Wendy Doyle. “For 35 years, United WE has worked to advance women’s economic leadership, and Brittany Mahomes exemplifies that leadership in action. As an entrepreneur, investor, co-owner of the Kansas City Current, and mother, she expands opportunity across industries.”

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Doyle said Mahomes earned the honor because of the way she continues to influence the sports world and create opportunities for women.

“She is a very independent woman who is really making significant change and using her influence to really impact the sports industry and beyond,” Doyle said. “We couldn’t think of a better person to recognize.”

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Mahomes has been instrumental in the building of CPKC Stadium. Furthermore, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have contributed millions of dollars through the 15 and the Mahomes Foundation in various health and opportunity projects that target underprivileged children.

This honor comes after Brittany Mahomes made a bold investment in women’s sports that also helped boost the franchise’s valuation.

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Brittany Mahomes transformed women’s sports with bold investment

The Kansas City Current is now valued at $325 million, according to a Forbes report published on April 22, 2026. That makes the club the second-most valuable team in the NWSL, behind Angel City FC, which is valued at around $340 million. What makes the Current’s rise even more impressive is how quickly it happened. A few years back, most teams in the NWSL had values below $20 million.

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The Current’s value alone has jumped 18% from last year. On top of this, the team is also bringing in around $36 million in yearly revenue, the highest in the league.

One of the significant factors behind such high figures is the construction of CPKC Stadium, a $140 million privately financed stadium built solely for a women’s professional sports team.

CPKC Stadium, situated in Kansas City, Missouri, has a seating capacity of 11,500 and was officially inaugurated on March 16, 2024, for Current’s first home match. Brittany Mahomes is one of the main investors.

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When the Current started playing in 2020, the club lacked its own stadium, did not have any history, and had no fans. Since then, annual revenues have increased from $3 million in 2021 to $36 million in 2024 after the stadium’s inauguration. In addition, the Current became the first NWSL team to sell out all home games played during a season.