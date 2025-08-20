Patrick Mahomes & Co.’s Disappointing Defeats Loom Large as Chiefs Owner Tavia Hunt Admits She’s ‘Not Ready’ to Let Go of Summer

For Tavia Hunt—the heartbeat of the Chiefs ‘ family—the equation with the Chiefs is less about the scoreboard and more about eternal perspective. “Joy, contentment, and purpose cannot be found in trophies, victories, or anything this world offers—they can only be found in God,” she wrote after February’s Super Bowl loss. Even after the heartbreak, floods, and family trials of 2025, her words anchor the franchise’s identity: faith first, family always, football as the platform. As she put it, “Our future in Jesus is even brighter.” But, amidst the wake of yet another preseason loss, Tavia Hunt turned to her summer snapshots for peace, capturing the moments that reminded her of what truly matters.

Tavia Hunt, wife of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, wasn’t shy about admitting she wasn’t ready to let go of the “sweetest summer” on her Instagram. From sunsets that looked painted onto the sky to serene mountain breezes, she bundled together her life in a video collage filled with family snapshots. This included her husband, daughters Ava and Gracie, their dogs, and even moments with animals like wolves and antelopes. “Saying goodbye to the sweetest summer is hard. Not ready to trade this mountain magic and these sunsets for the fast pace of fall. 🌄✨ Psalm 113:3,” she wrote, her tone equal parts wistful and grounded in faith.

But even as the NFL calendar ticked toward kickoff, the Hunt family leaned on time together to carry them into the season, for which they are not ready, given the opening fumble. This summer, Tavia and Ava escaped to Kona, Hawaii, in June, trading stadium noise for luau music and ocean breezes. “Grateful for a God who paints skies like this — and gives me a daughter like her. 🌅🤙🏻🌈🌺🌴 #GirlsTrip #Mahalo #Thankful,” Tavia posted, reflecting on the blessing of mother-daughter time before Ava prepared for her next chapter as a camp counselor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tavia Hunt (@taviahunt) View this post on Instagram Expand Post



Gracie, meanwhile, found her own peace on the Florida coast at Miramar Beach with boyfriend Derek Green and his parents, cycling by day and watching fireworks by night. She posted photos that showed how much she has embraced her role within his family.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The joy of those vacations came against the backdrop of heartbreak, as the Hunts mourned the loss of 9-year-old Janie Hunt in a Texas flash flood earlier in July. Tavia leaned on her guiding mantra, “God first, others second, I’m third,” to navigate through grief amidst the pull of a new NFL season.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

And Tavia reminded her followers of the bigger picture, writing in early August: “A new season, a fresh start—trusting the One who writes the playbook of our lives.” It was against the backdrop of the preseason defeat of the Chiefs. For now, though, she is still holding onto those sunsets, not quite ready to trade mountain magic for stadium lights. But it seems like the disappointing loss of the Chiefs will be hard for her to put aside.

Chiefs’ preseason loss rekindles Super Bowl concerns

The matchup night in Glendale had everything Chiefs fans crave. A strip on the opening kickoff, Patrick Mahomes jogging onto the field, and a one-yard dart to Jason Brownlee that looked like the start of another smooth Kansas City night. The defense even answered with turnovers of their own, a pair of interceptions that silenced the Arizona crowd early. For a moment, it felt like the Super Bowl sting was fading, the kind of fast start that makes you believe the reigning AFC champs were back in rhythm.

But the box score told a different story. Patrick Mahomes’ cameo ended after just three snaps. Gardner Minshew’s sharp drive fizzled into the bench. And the scorecard did the rest. Eleven penalties, two turnovers, and sloppy execution turned a 14–3 lead into a 20–17 loss against the Cardinals. Followed by a 33-16 thrashing from the Seahawks.

Andy Reid admitted as much afterward, praising his starters but calling the backups “too sloppy.” The same issues that haunted Kansas City in February. Discipline, protection, and consistency… Suddenly felt a little too familiar under the preseason lights.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Layer that onto the bigger picture, and the disappointment looms larger. Mahomes is coming off the lowest statistical season of his career, Travis Kelce showed signs of slowing, and the Super Bowl beatdown by Philadelphia remains fresh.

Now, even in exhibition games, Kansas City looks more vulnerable than the Vegas odds suggest. The Chiefs may still be favorites to win the AFC, but nights like this remind everyone that dominance can fade fast if mistakes pile up. The roar of Arrowhead will return soon, but so will the questions. And Tavia Hunt, is dodging all of it under the remnants of the summer glory.