Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Faces 10-Year Prison Sentence After Chiefs QB’s Father Reportedly Violated Probation Terms

A single drink on New Year’s Day could cost Patrick Mahomes Sr. a decade of his freedom. The father of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ superstar quarterback is back in jail after an alleged probation violation. Mahomes Sr. pleaded guilty in his 2024 DWI case and had already been serving five years’ probation, but he allegedly drank alcohol on New Year’s Day, which has now changed the trajectory of his case for the worse. He’s now staring at a very stark possibility.

According to TMZ Sports, the prosecutors are now aiming for 10 years in prison for Patrick Mahomes’ dad, essentially doubling his sentence.

This was not his first run-in with DUI charges, as Mahomes Sr. has reportedly been arrested for driving under the influence at least three times in the past. The most recent arrest came on February 3rd, 2024, just days before the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, which ended with a Chiefs win.

That arrest took place in Tyler, Texas, after a traffic stop revealed a blood alcohol content above 0.23. Following that incident, Mahomes Sr. was placed on five years’ probation, but prosecutors say the situation escalated when he violated probation by drinking alcohol on Jan. 1, which showed up on his ankle monitor.

He is currently being held without bond at the Smith County Jail, with court documents also alleging that he failed to complete the required community service, which called for three hours per month. While two urine tests conducted on Jan. 5 and Jan. 9 reportedly came back negative, prosecutors are still moving forward with the charges.

If the court sides with the prosecution, Mahomes Sr.’s probation would be revoked, and he would be sent to prison. He is scheduled to challenge the allegations at a court hearing on March 9, but under the judge’s order, he is expected to remain in jail until then.

What began as another DUI case now carries the very real possibility of a decade behind bars.

What went down on February 3rd, 2024, for Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes Sr. did serve a 10-day jail sentence for the DUI back in October 2024, but that was never the end of the matter. It was his third offense, which came with strict probation terms, and the consequences were always going to be big if he failed to comply.

At the time of his arrest, Mahomes Sr. was fully aware of the timing. His son was preparing to play in the Super Bowl, and he pleaded with officers to understand the situation.

“Can I say one thing?” Mahomes Sr. said at the time. “My son is getting ready to play in the f—ing Super Bowl….I am not drunk, I promise you. I’ve had some drinks, but he can’t have this right now. This can’t happen.”

The situation became a lot more complicated when he was unable to produce registration for the vehicle he was driving. He told officers the car had been given to him as a gift and said the paperwork would be taken care of within a couple of days.

“We’ve never had a star here in this area, and now we got a chance to be a star, and now we going to have a scandal now,” he said. “We’re gonna have a scandal for no f—ing reason because my registration when he gifted me the car hasn’t gotten in yet, which would probably be in the next day or two.”

Despite the incident, Patrick Mahomes went on to win the Super Bowl that year, but the situation did affect him. His father is a former professional baseball player, someone who understands how tightly athletes are judged and how quickly off-field issues become noise.

“It was during that Super Bowl. It became a story, and so, I had to answer questions about it,” Mahomes said. “I think just knowing that it hurt me woke him up to know that like, you can’t keep doing the same things.”

Mahomes Sr. and his family are hoping the five-year probation sentence doesn’t turn into something far more severe, as all the focus now shifts to the court hearing in March.