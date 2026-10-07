Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Gets Approval to Attend Chiefs Games Despite Ongoing Probation

If you’ve followed Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes closely, you likely know that his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., has been a regular attendee in the stands. The 56-year-old former MLB pitcher spent 11 seasons in the majors with six different teams, and sees attending his son’s games as a continuation of a long-standing family tradition.

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Recently, Mahomes Sr.’s legal team went to court on behalf of the former MLB player in an effort to seek clearance to attend 7 regular-season Chiefs games in 3 separate cities. A Texas judge has ordered Mahomes Sr. to be allowed to leave the state while on felony probation as long as he’s following the rules.

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In a court filing obtained by TMZ, Pat Mahomes Sr. originally sought permission to travel to Kansas City, Las Vegas, and Cincinnati for Kansas City Chiefs games. He was granted permission to see the games at Arrowhead Stadium, but his requests to attend the October game in Vegas and the December game in Cincinnati vs. the Bengals were denied.

The former pitcher was allowed to leave the state for Chiefs games with the following restriction: “Patrick Sr. said he understood he would have to submit to urine tests as requested by his probation officer on dates before and after travel on each occasion.”

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According to court docs obtained by TMZ Sports as reported on Instagram by The Jasmine Brand, Mahomes Sr. has served 160 hours of community service and completed an outpatient alcohol treatment program. His probation officer reported to the court that Mahomes Sr. has not violated the terms of his SCRAM monitoring device, which means he hasn’t tested positive for drinking alcohol during the probation period.

Mahomes Sr. was arrested in Feb. 2024 in Tyler on suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More, with his bond set at $10,000, according to online jail records.

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In early 2026, he faced yet another issue with his probation after his ankle monitor alerted authorities that he may have been drinking. Multiple medical screening tests showed no signs of alcohol use, and instead of sending him to jail, his probation was extended by two years as of March 2026.

The Feb. 3, 2024 arrest became an unwanted distraction for Patrick Mahomes during Super Bowl LVIII week. In the docuseries The Kingdom, the Chiefs star opened up about the incident, saying, “I think just knowing that it hurt me, woke him up to know that like you can’t keep doing the same things.”

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Mahomes Sr. has been honest about what happened in the Chiefs documentary, saying he wishes he hadn’t taken away from his son’s time and focus.

“I called him right after and I told him, I said, ‘I’m sorry that it’s taking away from your time and taking away from your focus,'” said Mahomes Sr.

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The conversation with his son motivated Mahomes Sr. to make a change and be there for him.

“I made a vow that he would never have to deal with anything because of drinking, because of me. I haven’t had a drink since then.”

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With Mahomes leading the Chiefs to an undefeated 4-0 start this season after recovering from serious ACL and LCL injuries, having his father in the stands will be an extra boost to the star QB.