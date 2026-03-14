Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Unwittingly Promotes Haters Roasting His DWIs & Exploiting Son’s Name

Essentials Inside The Story Mahomes Sr. was arrested in February 2026 for allegedly violating his 2024 DWI probation

The 2024 arrest occurred just days before Super Bowl LVIII

Pat Mahomes claims that he has been sober for more than two years

Patrick Mahomes Sr.‘s well-documented history of legal troubles took a bizarre turn this week. Mahomes Sr. has repeatedly faced legal troubles, and the most recent one came in February, with Patrick’s name dragged into the conversation. Now, a podcast roast on social media called it out loudly, but what nobody saw coming was how Mahomes Sr. ended up spreading that very roast himself, without even knowing it.

“I can’t stand Patrick Mahomes’s loser father. I try not to throw the word loser around because sometimes it can be kind of mean, but the dude’s a loser. All that dude does is drink and drive, and he gets away with it because of his son’s name. Not because of his own name,” Ryan Hoppe, Hoppe Radio’s host, said on his podcast.

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The reason the roast hit a different level was that Mahomes Sr. was marked as a collaborator on the IG reel. For those unfamiliar with how IG collabs work: an account only becomes a collaborator on a post after actively accepting the request. And in this case, Mahomes Sr. appears to have done exactly that.

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However, he has now been removed, but we have evidence that it happened.

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It all dates back to February 3, when Mahomes Sr. was arrested during a probation meeting. The trouble had started on New Year’s Day, when the SCRAM alcoh—l ankle monitor strapped to his leg registered a high reading, leading probation officers to take action.

Mahomes Sr. spent over a month in county jail before his hearing on March 9. The judge in Smith County extended his probation by two additional years, bringing the total to seven. And he was released with stricter conditions, including a 16-week outpatient treatment program and a travel ban.

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Adding a layer of grim irony to the whole ordeal, the day he was arrested in February fell exactly two years to the date of his 2024 DWI arrest.

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That 2024 incident was the one that truly put Mahomes Sr. in the national spotlight for all the wrong reasons. He had pleaded guilty to drunk driving and received a five-year probation sentence with intensive first-year supervision.

Before that, in 2018, he had served 40 days in jail for a DWI arrest in Texas. But the 2024 arrest was the most damaging of them all, because when the handcuffs went on, Mahomes Sr. brought up his son, Patrick Mahomes.

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Body camera footage showed Mahomes Sr. telling the arresting officer that his son will play in the Super Bowl, using it as a plea to let the situation go. The game he was referring to was Super Bowl LVIII, where the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22. His son had to win a Super Bowl with that story hanging over his head.

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“It was during that Super Bowl. It became a story, and so, I had to answer questions about it,” Patrick Mahomes said last August. “I think just knowing that it hurt me woke him up to know that, like, you can’t keep doing the same things.”

That is precisely why the podcast roast hit. The segment argued that Mahomes Sr. has leaned on his son’s name to escape consequences he would not otherwise avoid. Hoppe pushed further, saying the former baseball player deserved much stricter consequences for his repeated behavior.

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“Cause he got another DWI and all that happened, and he does his prison time and gets probation again. This dude will never learn. You could have at least given him a month in prison. Something,” Hoppe added.

To understand why Mahomes Sr. was released, we must understand what the 2026 situation actually was, because the legal details matter here.

Why Pat Mahomes Sr. did not end up in prison

The arrest in February was not a fourth DWI charge for Patrick Mahomes Sr. It was a violation of the probation he received for his third DWI conviction in 2024. So the real question was whether to convert his already-suspended sentence into real prison time.

Under Texas law, Mahomes Sr.’s third-offense DWI falls under a third-degree felony classification. And that carries a prison sentence of two to ten years and fines of up to $10,000. When the SCRAM device flagged him on January 1, that entire prison range was back in play.

However, Mahomes Sr. submitted urine samples on January 5 and 9, and both tests came back negative. That created enough doubt around the ankle monitor reading to weaken the state’s case.

Speaking to CBS19 in an exclusive interview, Mahomes Se. revealed that he has been sober for over two years now.

“I hate that it had to come to this. I got the SCRAM monitor on my ankle, and it went off, but I guess it’s a machine; everything makes mistakes. I know I haven’t had a drink in over two years,”

The State of Texas ultimately withdrew its application to revoke his probation. With the state’s own motion off the table, the judge had no grounds to send him to prison. Mahomes Sr. walked out on March 9 with a longer probation period and more conditions attached to his release.