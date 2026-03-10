Patrick Mahomes Drops 1-Word Message After Chiefs’ Free Agency Decision on Tyquan Thornton

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes publicly celebrates retaining a deep-threat weapon in Tyquan Thornton.

Tight cap space and limited market options forced Kansas City's immediate move.

The wideout demands consistent offensive snaps after an unexpected mid-season usage drop.

The news of the Kansas City Chiefs re-signing wide receiver Tyquan Thornton left Patrick Mahomes absolutely delighted. The player who joined the quarterback’s unit last year stepped up big time in the early stretch, filling in for key wideouts. A special chemistry blossomed between the two, which explains Mahomes’ excitement. Reacting to the trade on social media, he wrote just one word, which truly captured his feelings.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Yessssir!!💪💪” Mahomes wrote on his Instagram story, reacting to the NFL’s post on Thornton’s trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the Chiefs re-signed Thornton to a two-year contract worth $11 million. The value could climb as high as $14 million, depending on the incentives provided in the contract. As the Chiefs continue revamping their wide receiver corps, Patrick Mahomes’ brief response suggests that he’s fully onboard with the move. There are multiple reasons that explain why the Chiefs didn’t wait until the upcoming draft to add new receivers and went ahead with their own.

As of now, Andy Reid’s team has received confirmations on the return of only Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, and Jalen Royals. And even these players showed some inconsistency last season. This situation leaves the WR room in need of a couple more receivers. Moreover, with limited free agency options in the market, the timing was crucial. Most importantly, the Chiefs don’t have much room in their cap space to pursue their offensive needs aggressively.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, it seemed logical for the Chiefs to retain an affordable wide receiver who already has experience in their system. And lastly, it was Thornton’s undeniable talent that opened the door for his return. After his 2022 rookie season with the New England Patriots, where he caught 22 receptions on 45 targets, his game stopped clicking.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Across three incomplete seasons, he could post only 39 catches for 385 yards and three touchdowns. The struggles led to his exit, and he eventually landed on the Chiefs’ practice squad in 2024. Kansas City later extended a one-year, $1.1 million offer that paid off. The 25-year-old had the most productive year of his career with the Chiefs, which lacked key players at the time.

Thornton’s elite speed helped him develop great chemistry with Patrick Mahomes early in the season, particularly on deep throws. When the Chiefs’ season ended in heartbreak, the wideout had caught nineteen receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns in fourteen games. And yet, Kansas City couldn’t maximize his potential, as they almost phased him out later in the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thornton makes his expectations clear before Patrick Mahomes’ team

Thornton began his season strongly, leading the Chiefs in receiving yards with 272 yards and three touchdowns by Week 5. But then the franchise decided to shrink his role in later games when more reliable options returned. Xavier Worthy bounced back from his shoulder and ankle injuries, while Rashee Rice served his suspension period. As a result, Thornton’s playing time dropped significantly.

ADVERTISEMENT

He played over 30% of the offensive snaps only once in his final seven games. In fact, 13 of his total receptions (19) came during the first weeks of the campaign. Naturally, this underutilization didn’t sit well with Thornton. On Monday, he sent a clear message to teams that had him on their wishlists.

“Definitely not looking just for a bag,” he said on NFL Network. “…That’s not really what makes me truly happy… Going out there running fast, catching passes, dancing in the end zone, celebrating with my teammates, the process of putting the [work] in and going out there, seeing it all come to fruition, that’s what it’s all about for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, he expressed his desire to join a team that doesn’t treat him as an afterthought. He said he was looking for a team with a clear offensive identity. Kansas City has long struggled to find and develop wide receiver talent. Since 2010, only Tyreek Hill has made the Pro Bowl in the group. Because of that history, the Chiefs cannot afford to miss again when rebuilding their receiving unit. Bringing Thornton back gives Patrick Mahomes the space to be a serious threat again, but the team will still need to make sure it strengthens his position.