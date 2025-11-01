Patrick Mahomes Faces Balancing Act as Chiefs Get Conflicting Injury Updates Before Bills Game

While the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for their familiar foe, the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is fighting a different issue altogether. He has been playing the role of balance maker in his rushing department. After 8 weeks, he has the highest number of rushing TDs (4, shared with RB Kareem Hunt), second-highest rushing yards (280), and third-highest carries (46). But if you thought that was enough, he faces an even bigger balancing act now.

Running back Isiah Pacheco did not practice on Wednesday, October 29, while dealing with a knee injury. During the Week 8 win against the Washington Commanders, he sprained a knee ligament (MCL strain, reportedly). That’s a worry for the Chiefs Kingdom as Pacheco leads them in rushing yards (329) and carries (78) with 1 touchdown. The running back has contributed to the team in every way possible. He even caught 11 passes for 43 receiving yards and 1 score. However, the head coach, Andy Reid, was not fazed at all.

Reid did not count him out of the Week 9 showdown against the Bills. In fact, the coach called him tough, who could bounce back from the setback.

“We’ll just see how he’s moving around,” he said. “But (he’s) a tough kid. There was a point there (on Monday) where he wanted to go back in. I wouldn’t let him. But that’s how he’s wired. (You’d) have to cut his leg off (to keep him out).”

Imago Credits: Instagram @lil_poppy856

However, Pacheco stayed away from practice all week and listed ‘out’ of the game. Now, the pressure lies on Patrick Mahomes. He has to use other players carefully. But not all of it is bad news for Mahomes. Running backs Kareem Hunt (ankle) and Brashard Smith (toe) returned to full practice for the entire week. Together, they have 80+ carries for 300+ rushing yards in 8 games. So, they will have to step up against the Bills.

But let’s not forget that there were other players in doubt.

Patrick Mahomes’ protector might return

Right Guard Trey Smith was dealing with a back injury. He missed the Week 8 game. That’s the only game he has not played. But this week, he had limited practice on Wednesday, igniting hopes of a comeback. He had a full practice session on Friday, but the team has listed him as ‘questionable.’ Smith played 86% offensive snaps (408) and 19% special team snaps (32) in 7 games (all starters).

If Smith is unable to play in Week 9, veteran offensive lineman Mike Caliendo is the most likely blocker to replace him as the starting right guard. There were more concerns on the offensive side of the ball. Left tackle Josh Simmons is dealing with a personal situation and has also stayed away from the entire week of practice. Patrick Mahomes would be elated if both of them were back. After all, the Bills have proven to be a tough opponent.

Yet, not everything is going great in Buffalo. RB Ray Davis logged 22 carries for 46 yards without a score. But he dealt with an illness before practicing fully on Thursday and Friday. Their WR Joshua Palmer was limited in practice because of a knee-ankle issue. He was also listed out. The receiver has 14 receptions for 234 yards and no TDs.

The good news for the Chiefs Kingdom is that their defense has started to shape up at the right time. In week 7 & 8 games, they allowed only 7 points to their rivals. Moreover, in their last 5 games, the offense has also fired back, scoring 28 or more points. With the crucial game coming up, the coach wants to keep the environment light for Patrick Mahomes and his men.

He even joked that when the Bills HC Sean McDermott was a mentee under him at the Philadelphia Eagles, he had slightly more hair on his head. But both teams have veteran coaches. The process is even more detail-oriented. Expect a tough, nail-biting finish at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, November 2.