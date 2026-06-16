Patrick Mahomes Faces Harsh Truth About Overtaking Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Rings After New Contract

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains one of the few in the NFL capable of approaching the legendary achievements of Tom Brady. After playing for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady won seven Super Bowls and is widely regarded as the greatest of all time. Meanwhile, Mahomes, at age 30, has already appeared in five Super Bowls and secured three Lombardi Trophies. With modern NFL quarterbacks often playing into older age, Mahomes could very well surpass Brady and claim the title of GOAT.

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However, Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter points out several factors that might prevent Mahomes from reaching this level of success.

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“Not more,” Carter said on his Fully Loaded Podcast as he responded to the question, ‘Can he get more than Brady?’ “I mean, he had to win five. Like, how many do you have to go to win? Can he? This is the thing. Can he go to eight Super Bowls? Cuz I don’t think Andy Reid is going to be there.”

Mahomes’ resume has come in after just 9 NFL seasons. He will be entering his 10th year with the Chiefs, and with him on the roster, they always have a chance to win the Super Bowl. If you compare their Super Bowl rings at 30, Mahomes and Brady are currently tied. However, it is the future of the Chiefs that made Carter think about Mahomes’ chances of surpassing Brady.

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As highlighted by the Minnesota Vikings legend, the biggest obstacle for Patrick Mahomes will be his supporting cast. Starting with head coach Andy Reid, who turned 68 this March and is already the oldest head coach in the league after Pete Carroll’s firing from the Las Vegas Raiders. Furthermore, he is entering his 14th year in Kansas City, which was around the same time he was with the Philadelphia Eagles, who fired him after missing the postseason for two straight seasons.

However, Reid had shut down any rumors about his retirement by talking about how the team around him keeps him motivated during an appearance on Stephen A. Smith’s podcast.

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“Yeah, you know, I feel like we’re pretty lucky to be doing what we’re doing. We’re one out of 32 guys in the whole world,” Coach Reid said. “And as long as you still enjoy it, you do it, and if you can keep yourself at the highest level mentally and physically, then you’ve got a you got a chance. I’ve got all these young guys around me that keep me young. Even though I look old.”

Although these are encouraging signs, it will be extremely difficult for him to continue beyond a certain age, especially when he enters his 70s.

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Apart from coaching, the Chiefs haven’t been able to find a new offensive weapon for Patrick Mahomes, with Travis Kelce still leading the team with 76 receptions for 851 receiving yards and five touchdowns at 36 last year. Furthermore, the veteran tight end was also rumored to announce his retirement after the 2025 season, but decided to stay on for one more season, which appears to be his last.

“I’m still in love with this game. I still love going to work, putting on the pads, grinding it out, and just, you know, playing the game,” said Kelce on the Pat McAfee show. “And I think my best opportunity was playing for the Chiefs yet again and running this thing back with Pat Mahomes and coach Reid. Got my guy, (offensive coordinator) Eric Bieniemy, back. There’s a lot of pieces in Kansas City that I absolutely love, and I can’t wait to get back in the building with them.”

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Although Travis Kelce explained that his decision to come back was fueled by his fiancée, Taylor Swift, on the Pat McAfee Show, the star tight end won’t be part of the Chiefs’ setup for too long, making it more difficult for Mahomes to reach the pinnacle of football greatness.

While this debate continues about whether Mahomes will be the next to take over from Tom Brady, the Chiefs made their stance clear by once again reworking their star quarterback’s deal to create history.

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Chiefs restructure Patrick Mahomes’ contract to make him the NFL’s highest-paid player

Despite missing the playoffs for the first time in 10 years, the Chiefs have continued to stand behind their QB1, Patrick Mahomes, by restructuring his massive deal to historic proportions. The 30-year-old had signed a historic 10-year, $450 million contract in July 2020, which was often reworked to improve the team’s cap space and bring in more weapons to push for the Super Bowl.

However, this time around, GM Brett Veach and Co. decided to reward Mahomes for his continued efforts to carry the Chiefs forward by reworking his existing contract, which will keep him in Kansas City through 2033 at a value of $504.75 million.

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“The Chiefs are adding two years to Patrick Mahomes’ contract in a reworked contract that ties him to Kansas City through 2033 at a value of $504.75 million, sources told ESPN, a value that makes it the first NFL deal valued at over half a billion dollars,” Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported.

The new money on the deal is worth $239.05 million, which makes it $504.75 million from 2026 through 2033. The first four years of his deal are guaranteed at signing

With Mahomes locked in through 2033 and the Chiefs betting half a billion dollars on his arm, Mahomes could make a push to win a few more Super Bowls to his resume. But with Andy Reid aging, Travis Kelce nearing the exit, and Kansas City’s supporting cast still thin, the window to match Brady’s seven titles is narrowing faster than the contract math might suggest.