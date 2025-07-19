Patrick Mahomes Forced to Return to Old Habits as Andy Reid Fails to Figure Out New Role For Travis Kelce

The Chiefs were finally building something new – more speed, more youth, less dependency on a 35-year-old tight end to drag the offense through quicksand. Patrick Mahomes had just gotten a taste of a balanced unit. The kind that didn’t force him into backyard football every third down. With Rashee Rice surging into WR1 territory, hauling in 24 catches for 288 yards and 2 TDs in just three games, Kansas City’s offense looked like it finally had a vertical identity not named Travis Kelce. Add in Xavier Worthy’s explosive profile, and things were trending toward a more modern, Mahomes-led spread attack. A future where the ball didn’t have to pass through Kelce’s hands 12 times a game. But balance doesn’t last long in Kansas City.

Last year, after a promising start, the Chiefs watched their wide receiver room unravel. And when that unraveling turned into Rashee Rice’s knee injury, everything reverted back to square one. Mahomes scrambling. Kelce is limping through double teams. And a playbook that suddenly looked 10 years older.

Now, just as Rice was prepping for a full-season comeback, a looming suspension could blow it all up again. According to Matt Verderame on That Football Show, it’s déjà vu: “Travis Kelce is gonna feel a lot more involved again for what feels like the 800th straight year… I feel like without Rice, they are gonna look offensively a lot like they looked a year ago.” That means Mahomes is back to the old habits. Checking down to Kelce, dumping it off to Isiah Pacheco, and praying the screen game hits before a pass rusher does.

Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) scores a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here’s the rundown. Rice was rolling in 2024 until Patrick Mahomes accidentally took out his knee during a collision against the Chargers. Since then, Rice has rehabbed hard, participated in non-contact drills, and looked like a comeback candidate – until July 17. That’s when he got hit with 5 years probation and 30 days jail time for a March street racing crash. According to Mike Florio, the NFL could slap him with an 8-game suspension – maybe more. If that happens, Rice’s season could mirror last year all over again: hyped start, ghosted by midseason.

So here we are again. Andy Reid still doesn’t know how to reinvent Travis Kelce’s role. Rice might be gone till midseason. And Patrick Mahomes, once again, will have to play like it’s 2019 – just with fewer weapons and older knees. Maybe the worst part? Everyone saw this coming. “Frankly, they knew Rashee Rice was a risk when they drafted him- Little bit of a character risk,” Verderame added. The result? Mahomes isn’t evolving forward – he’s surviving in reverse. But if Rice is out for the first chunk of 2025, the Chiefs need answers – fast.

Who can fill in for Rashee Rice if a suspension hits

If Rashee Rice misses time, as many expect after his July sentencing, the Chiefs are right back where they were late last season: down a WR1 and hoping Mahomes and Kelce can do the heavy lifting. And we’ve seen how that plays out. The passing game stalled. Kelce was forced into high-usage mode again. And without Rice’s burst, the offense leaned on short throws, checkdowns, and swing passes to stay afloat. The spacing disappeared, and so did any real threat on the outside. Kelce, who turns 36 in October, can’t be expected to carry that load forever. But plan B? It’s still under construction.

The most immediate replacement is Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who signed with Kansas City last offseason. He’s healthy again and has the speed to take the top off defenses. Then there’s Xavier Worthy, who’s already impressed during OTAs and has even drawn interest as a returner. But relying on a Worthy and a one-year rental to replace Rice’s production? That’s rolling the dice in an AFC arms race.

The Chiefs could still sign a veteran, especially if Rice’s suspension hits the longer end. But even if they don’t, this much is clear: until Rashee Rice is back, the offense is going to run through Kelce again, which means Patrick Mahomes better get used to those old habits – because he’s got no new ones to lean on.