Patrick Mahomes Forces Chiefs GM to Change Trade Plans Amid Andy Reid’s Headaches, Per Insider

The Kansas City Chiefs are flying, and their QB, Patrick Mahomes, is the pilot. He took them through the losses and injuries, and after 7 weeks, they have a 4-3 win-loss record. The highlight of their 2025 campaign has been the signal-caller himself. With 4 rushing TDs this season already, Mahomes is ahead of all the running backs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It forced the New York Times‘ NFL insider Jeff Howe to explain what the Chiefs should do before the trade deadline on November 4. “Patrick Mahomes can be their best rusher as long as there are enough complementary carries from everyone else,” he mentioned. That seems alright! With 42 carries for 250 rushing yards, the Showtime has kept them afloat.

GM Brett Veach and HC Andy Reid think that they need a solid running back to carry their momentum forward. The NYT projected a trade involving the New Orleans Saints‘ RB Alvin Kamara in return for 4th and 6th round picks of the 2026 Draft. “And if the Chiefs have found their groove the way it’s been appearing, they should use those draft picks on players at premium positions while bargain shopping for a running back,” he wrote in response to the projected Alvin Kamara trade off.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Howe’s co-writer, Mike Jones, wrote that only a dream could bring Kamara to Kansas. “The 30-year-old Kamara has said he wants to be a Saint for life. But the chance to contend for a Super Bowl would give him pause,” he explained.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints Dec 1, 2024 New Orleans, Louisiana, USA New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara 41 chats before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans Caesars Superdome Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxHintonx 20241201_tcs_ft8_164

Overall, Kamara has recorded more than 400 yards this season alone. In the rushing game, he has 94 carries for 342 yards with one score in 7 games. His contribution doesn’t stop there. He also has 25 receptions for 123 yards with no scores. But he can help Patrick Mahomes mount more drives towards the end zones. Kamara has a unique ability to make quick, electric runs down the field or split out to the outside.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The receiver will have a huge chance of success if he comes to the AFC West franchise. But the real question is the trade price. He has been a staunch Saints loyalist, playing in his 9th season for the NFC South team. NFL legend Kurt Warner has already said that the Chiefs are the team to beat. Kamara’s arrival will make them even more formidable.

AD

Amid all this, the Chiefs got some painful news.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Patrick Mahomes’ RB is dealing with an injury

Earlier this season, RB Kareem Hunt was dealing with a calf injury. But now he’s said to be struggling with problems in his ankle and knee. Because of this, he did not practice during the Chiefs’ practice for week 8 against the Washington Commanders. The doubts still prevail about whether he will play in their upcoming game. However, after they listed him on the first injury report, things might be tough for them.

He is their second-leading scorer behind Patrick Mahomes, with 3 touchdowns in 53 carries for 205 rushing yards. If he doesn’t play or misses major game time, it will be an enormous blow. RB Isaiah Pacheco leads the franchise in rushing yards (271) in 66 carries and 1 score. His responsibility will increase if Hunt stays out.

Hunt was their ace RB last year. In 13 games, he recorded 200 carries for 728 yards and 7 touchdowns. He scored 2 TDs in the playoffs as well. Understandably, Andy Reid is worried.

The NYT Computer gave the Chiefs a 12% chance of winning the Super Bowl. If they don’t control injuries, the chances will dwindle faster than they expect.