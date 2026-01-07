Patrick Mahomes Gets Bad News on Chiefs’ Next OC As Andy Reid Prepares Coaching Change

Essentials Inside The Story A surprising coaching name is suddenly back in the mix, but whether Kansas City actually makes the move is far from certain

Patrick Mahomes' past relationships may or may not influence the Chiefs' offensive direction

A critical injury update adds another layer of tension to what's already a complicated reset

Patrick Mahomes has already had enough for the season amid injuries and a troublesome 6-11 finish for the Kansas City Chiefs. While Andy Reid is considering several experienced candidates for offensive coordinator, his list may not include Patrick Mahomes’ preferred choice. Discussing the chances of welcoming Mahomes’ former head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, insiders found it hard to agree on the possibility of Andy Reid saying yes to him.

“I think the only connection there is that you would say, hey, this is a guy that Patrick Mahomes has worked with and is a fan of, so maybe it would work there,” Matt Derrick said in a recent episode of the Locked On Chiefs podcast. “Honestly, even though Kliff Kingsbury and Andy Reid haven’t worked together, Kingsbury isn’t exactly outside the Venn diagram of Andy Reid either-they have a lot of overlap.”

Washington and Kingsbury mutually moved on after a brutal, injury-filled season where the offense never found rhythm, especially with Jayden Daniels missing long stretches, which led to bottom-tier results in scoring and yardage, forcing a reset. At the same time, Kansas City dealt with its own offensive problems. Injuries piled up, and the run game fell apart, finishing near the bottom of the league with Kareem Hunt carrying most of the load (611 yards and eight touchdowns). A very little help behind him made the offense easier to defend.

Now, as free agency is still weeks away, Matt Nagy is expected to leave for a head coaching job. On the other hand, Kingsbury suddenly becomes a recognizable option on the market. Still, given how Washington’s offense looked even with the injury context, Andy Reid may hesitate to go that route. What makes it intriguing is the history. Since Kingsbury was the coach who first offered Patrick Mahomes a scholarship at Texas Tech, a connection (2014-16) that dates back to the same week Andy Reid was hired in Kansas City, tying everything together in a full-circle moment.

“Coach Kingsbury never, ever forced me to be just a pocket passer, or hold the ball a certain way. He just let me be me,” Mahomes recalled.

So, is a reunion possible, despite Derrick’s fear? Andy Reid generally fills his staff with coaches he knows well. But Kingsbury’s deep familiarity with Mahomes could offer value through new offensive concepts. He might even help address the accuracy struggles Kansas City dealt with during the 2025 season.

While the front office weighs its options for the coaching staff, the team’s top priority remains the health of its franchise quarterback.

Andy Reid drops a major update on Patrick Mahomes’ injury

This time last year, Patrick Mahomes was preparing himself on the path to the Kansas City Chiefs’ 7th Super Bowl appearance. However, the situation is quite the opposite this time as the QB not only struggled through a disappointing season but also suffered a season-ending injury. While fans have been eagerly awaiting an update on the issues, the team’s head coach, Andy Reid, stepped forward to shed light on the current scenario.

“First of all, he’s doing great for just being three weeks out or so. He’ll go ahead and most likely stay up here for the majority of the time rehabbing,” Reid said. “He and Julie Frymyer, she’s the person who does all that RPT [rehab physical therapy], and so he has a lot of trust in her, and he’s been just in there grinding. I think they’ll just continue till we get started again. Not that he won’t take a break here or there, but right now, he’s in that early process where you’ve got to really hit it hard.”

Julie Frymyer has a long history of working with Mahomes during past playoff runs when he dealt with ankle issues and when he suffered a kneecap injury during the 2019 season. That experience is seen as a major positive as Mahomes begins rehab again. Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder previously said Frymyer will manage Mahomes’ rehabilitation as his knee rebuilds strength.