Patrick Mahomes Gets Two-Month Warning From Xavier Worthy as Chiefs WR Plans Big Off-Field Move

Essentials Inside The Story Xavier Worthy challenges Mahomes after announcing a tournament

Mahomes boasts 7.7 handicap, previously won The Match with Travis Kelce

Worthy’s foundation honors single mother who inspired his nonprofit mission

Patrick Mahomes needs to dust off his clubs, as Xavier Worthy just put the three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback on notice. This time, it has nothing to do with what happens on the football field. This challenge will play out on the fairway.

“@patrickmahomes imma get with you in a couple months,” Worthy posted on his Instagram story, sending a direct playful warning to his quarterback.

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The post came alongside a big off-field announcement. Worthy is stepping off the gridiron and picking up a golf club. The Chiefs’ wide receiver is ready to launch his first annual charity golf tournament, the Worthy Drive, through his Worthy 1’s Foundation. The event is scheduled for April 20 at Cimarron Hills Golf and Country Club in Georgetown, TX.

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So Worthy is not just talking about his golf game. He is building it, hosting a full tournament of his own before he comes for Mahomes. But matching Mahomes on the golf course is no small task.

The Chiefs quarterback is a legitimate golfer. When Mahomes participated in The Match in 2023 alongside Travis Kelce, his handicap sat at 7.7 while Kelce’s was at 11. In simple terms, a 7.7 handicap places a golfer in the mid-to-strong recreational tier, comfortably above the average weekend golfer and well on his way toward competitive level.

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Imago Image Credits: via social media @instagram

But where Mahomes truly proves his worth is when the moment matters. The Chiefs quarterback-tight end duo did not just show up to compete in that 2023 tournament. They won it 3 and 2 over NBA stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, one of the most dominant performances the celebrity golf event had seen.

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That is the level Worthy is looking to challenge. If the Instagram call-out is anything to go by, fans could get to see that matchup in just two months at the next golf event hosted by the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, as the event was last hosted in mid-May 2025.

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The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation was founded by Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. It focuses on improving and impacting the lives of children through health, wellness, and community support. The Worthy 1’s Foundation carries a similar spirit.

Xavier Worthy’s drive opens doors, and the cause behind it runs deep

The Instagram story was not just a call-out to Mahomes. Worthy used it to announce that registration for the Worthy Drive Charity Golf Tournament is now open

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Golfers can register as a group of four and take on the course at Cimarron Hills. Businesses looking for visibility can come on board as sponsors and use the event to promote their brand.

Sponsorship and registration packages range from $200 to $5,000. And every dollar raised will go directly towards supporting single mothers and children. The Worthy 1’s Foundation is built entirely around empowering single-mother households and giving youth the tools and resources to thrive.

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Worthy built the foundation around a dream he shared with his mother, Nicky Jones, making the mission deeply personal. Jones raised Worthy as a single mother, and that journey shaped everything the foundation stands for.

“Oh my gosh, that’s something Xavier and I talked about when he was little. When your child’s little, he wants to go to the NFL. They’re looking at what all the guys do in the league; they play, they start their non-profit or foundation, and that was our thing,” Jones said in 2025. “We were going to start one to help families that look like ours.”

That dream is now a reality. The Worthy 1’s Foundation has already built a track record of community impact. Last year, the foundation hosted an annual awareness walk in Kansas City.

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Last year, the foundation hosted an annual awareness walk in Kansas City, a free football camp at Edison High School in Fresno where over 400 kids attended, and a private meet and greet with students at King Elementary School, among other things.

Now, with the Worthy Drive Golf Tournament on the calendar, the foundation is ready to take its next big step. And to give people everywhere a reason to show up and swing for a cause.