Patrick Mahomes Has No Words as Brittany Mahomes ‘Crying’ After Mom Randi’s Personal Message

Away from film rooms and offseason workouts, Patrick Mahomes leaned fully into dad mode this week. Joined by wife Brittany Mahomes, the star quarterback marked a family milestone by celebrating their daughter Sterling’s special day with a day built purely for smiles, rides, and memories. Wasting no time, Patrick’s momma, Randi Mahomes, sent an emotional ripple through the Kansas City Chiefs‘ first family.

“Happy 5th Birthday to our sweet Sterling ❤️” Randi Mahomes posted on Instagram. “Five years of big hugs and the kindest little heart. You made me a Grandi, and that will forever be one of my greatest blessings. Watching you grow into such a strong, smart, beautiful little girl has been the joy of my life!”

Randi Mahomes shared a personal, sweet message on Instagram, posting photos and videos of Sterling from different moments over the years. The duo’s unfiltered smiles struck an emotional chord with the entire Mahomes family, as Brittany Mahomes appeared to tear up in a joyful, overwhelming response in the comments.

She commented, “Crying 😭😭😭” and later added, “We love you🤍🤍”.

On the other hand, Patrick Mahomes did not put his emotions into words, but kept it simple with a red heart full of love and happiness. Honestly, these simple gestures from the Mahomes family said everything.

As the first grandchild, Sterling is the one who made Randi Mahomes a “Grandi,” her special name for grandmother, and you can feel how much that means to her. In the post carousel, she shared two sweet photos with Sterling and even posted a video of the two of them enjoying a roller coaster ride together.

Sterling is the oldest of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ three children. They welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, on February 20, 2021. Their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, followed on November 28, 2022. The couple later welcomed their third child, a daughter named Golden Raye, on January 12, 2025.

Fans first got a glimpse of Sterling in June 2021 when Brittany posted a photo of her on Instagram. But one of the most memorable family moments came on March 12, 2022, when Patrick and Brittany tied the knot. Back in July 2021, Patrick had told PEOPLE he hoped Sterling would be the flower girl at their wedding, and in 2022, Brittany confirmed that she was.

“Having your daughter a part of your wedding, just hits different🥺💕,” Brittany wrote on Instagram.

At just five, Sterling is already getting a taste of the spotlight. She recently featured in an Oakley commercial with her dad, a moment that clearly meant everything to Patrick. Beaming with pride, he joked that it was Sterling’s big debut and hinted she might just be on her way to becoming the true star of the Mahomes household.

Well, this is something that only time will tell, but for now, the Mahomes couple left no stone unturned in celebrating their daughter on her big day.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, shares a heartfelt note

Despite the joyful occasion, Brittany Mahomes couldn’t help herself, as the mom of three took to social media to express her emotions.

“Still can’t believe my baby girl is 5, very emotional over here 😭,” Patrick Mahomes’s wife wrote on Instagram, while sharing a photo of the dessert tray and birthday cake at dinner.

Brittany also shared a series of stories from Sterling’s fifth birthday celebration, giving fans a closer look at how the family marked the big day. With their two other children, Bronze and baby Golden, along for the ride, the Mahomes family turned the occasion into a playful getaway at Peppa Pig Theme Park and shared photos and videos from there. It was obvious the birthday girl had the best time. Brittany Mahomes, though, couldn’t help but get emotional and excited.

“It decided to be to cold today, but nothing stopped us,” she captioned another photo with Sterling on a roller coaster.

The celebration turned into a family affair, with several close loved ones traveling in to be part of the moment. Randi Mahomes and her daughter, Mia, were among those in attendance, as Sterling’s day was filled with theme-park rides, time on the playground, and a Peppa Pig-themed cake topped with bright pink frosting.

Patrick Mahomes, on the other hand, has been able to spend more time with his family during the offseason, nursing an injury, and it’s clear that this time with his family means a lot to him. He even posted some of Brittany’s stories on his own Instagram page. In one photo, he and his 3-year-old Bronze, appeared to be on a train ride.

“The boys!!” he wrote in the caption.

Mahomes also posted a photo of the birthday girl with him, along with a caption, “Woke up a five-year-old today.”

All in all, as Patrick continues to rehab his ACL injury, he’s making the most of his time at home and being present for moments like Sterling’s special day.