Patrick Mahomes Hints at Chiefs Return After Clark Hunt’s Major Update on QB’s Rehab

Patrick Mahomes has always been the heartbeat of the Kansas City Chiefs, thrilling fans with incredible plays and late-game heroics. And even after a tough season, all eyes are on him as fans wonder what’s next for the superstar quarterback.

On Wednesday, Mahomes posted a picture on his Instagram account of himself wearing a Chiefs jersey, with a clock emoji in the caption. The post immediately sparked speculation that he is counting down to his return, showing that the star QB is focused and motivated to get back on the field.

Mahomes has always played football into late January and early February, but this year is different. He had surgery the day after suffering a torn ACL in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 14, beginning a long road to recovery.

After the injury on Dec. 15, Mahomes shared a message on X, thanking fans for their support and prayers. He expressed determination to work hard, stay positive, and return stronger next season, showing his focus and leadership even while rehabbing.

Without him, the Chiefs went 0-3 and ended the season on a six-game losing streak, missing the playoffs for the first time in the Mahomes era. In the 2025 NFL season, Patrick Mahomes played 14 games for the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 3,587 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He finished the season with a passer rating of 89.6, which is his career low.

If Patrick Mahomes stays focused and keeps up his rehab, he could be fully ready for the upcoming season. Chiefs fans are eager to see their star quarterback return to the field, leading the team with his skill, determination, and unstoppable drive to win. And the CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs just gave them a major update.

Clark Hunt on Mahomes’ rehab and aim to return for Week 1 of the 2026 season

The Chiefs’ owner, Clark Hunt, gave an update on Mahomes’ rehab during an appearance on Good Morning Football on Jan. 27, sharing insights on the quarterback’s progress and determination to return to the field for the upcoming season.

“I was with Patrick a couple days ago in our training room, watching him go through the work that he’s doing to get back on the field with the rehab,” Hunt said. “And nobody works harder than Patrick. He certainly has a goal to be back for the beginning of the season.”

Chiefs vice president of sports medicine and performance, Rick Burkholder, also shared after the injury in December that Mahomes’ recovery is expected to take about nine months, though the timeline could vary. Each player heals differently, and Mahomes must complete position-specific rehab before returning to the field.

Patrick Mahomes’ rehab progress gives Chiefs fans plenty of hope. With his determination, focus, and experience, he looks set to return stronger than ever. The upcoming 2026 season could see Mahomes back in top form, ready to lead Kansas City and energize the team from Week 1.