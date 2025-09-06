brand-logo
Andy Reid Announces Bad News for Patrick Mahomes As NFL Doctor Confirms Xavier Worthy’s Injury Status

ByAryan Mamtani

Sep 6, 2025 | 12:14 AM EDT

The Chiefs’ 21–27 loss to the Chargers had no shortage of issues, missed opportunities, stalled drives, and a defense that couldn’t close. But the biggest blow wasn’t the penalties or breakdowns, it was Xavier Worthy’s injury. An NFL doctor warned it may be more serious than it appears.

According to injury analyst Deepak Chona, Xavier Worthy may be facing a shoulder dislocation, an injury that raises serious concern for players who rely on speed and separation. While an MRI will reveal the full extent, the early outlook is troubling: even if major structural damage is avoided, the risk of re-injury remains high and could persist throughout the season.

Sure, some receivers have gutted through it and returned in as little as one to two weeks, but that kind of turnaround hinges on both pain tolerance and how much instability the joint shows once doctors take a closer look. It’s not looking good so far.

