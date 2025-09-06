Patrick Mahomes Informed Who to Blame as Andy Reid Throws Chiefs Locker Room Under the Bus

The Kansas City Chiefs don’t lose often, and when they do, it’s rarely quiet. The aftermath of their 27-21 season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil was about accountability, a rare currency that Patrick Mahomes was quick to spend. This introspection was echoed by the man who guides the entire operation. Head coach Andy Reid didn’t mince words, either.

According to Charles Goldman on X, “Chiefs HC Andy Reid says he expects the team to clean up the penalties; they didn’t do a good enough job there.” The penalties. Eight in total. Four of those penalties were piled up by Jawaan Taylor. Two came from holding, and the other two were false starts, putting even more pressure on the Chiefs’ offense.

“I’ve got to make sure I get my team in a better state there. We came out flat in the first half there.” For a team that prides itself on championship-level readiness, being outplayed from the opening whistle was the real surprise. The stat sheet confirmed the story: it was the second straight game, stretching back to their Super Bowl LIX defeat to the Eagles, that the Chiefs were held without a touchdown in the first half. The pattern was becoming a problem. And Patrick Mahomes got the harsh reality on who to blame.

The early adversity was personified in a single, brutal play. On just the third snap of the game, the delicate tapestry of the Chiefs’ offensive plan unraveled. Chiefs phenom Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce ran a mesh concept, a play designed to create chaos for the defense. Instead, the 250-pound Kelce and the 165-pound Worthy collided. The result was predictable. Worthy, the electrifying first-round pick, was helped off the field with a shoulder injury, leaving an already thin receiver corps already missing the suspended Rashee Rice dangerously depleted.

The update from Coach Reid was cautious, offering, “We’ll know tomorrow once we get back. We’ll do an MRI.”