Patrick Mahomes’ Injury to Play a Key Role in Upcoming NFL Decision, Says Clark Hunt

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes' recovery has reshaped a major league decision

Clark Hunt's words hint that the Chiefs may not be the part of a spotlight moment

With uncertainty lingering, a backup plan is already in place

While we are still months away from the official start of the NFL season, there is already a lot of buzz about some of the bigger matchups in the league. Clark Hunt, CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, is attending the NFL’s Annual League Meetings taking place from Sunday through Wednesday. Representatives of all 32 teams are gathered to go over key league matters and upcoming decisions. One topic drawing attention is the 2026 season opener, where the reigning champions, the Seattle Seahawks, will host the kickoff game.

Among the potential opponents being discussed, the Chiefs remain one of the possibilities. However, a recent update from Clark Hunt has caught many fans off guard. What may seem like a routine offseason announcement is actually a huge league decision heavily influenced by Patrick Mahomes’ injury.

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“I don’t think that’s on the table anymore,” Clark said at the NFL owners meeting, per Chiefs reporter Nate Taylor. “I think from a league standpoint, there would be some concern whether [Patrick Mahomes] would be ready to go.”

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Clark Hunt subtly downplayed the idea of the Kansas City Chiefs being one of the teams to face the Seattle Seahawks, the reigning Super Bowl champions, in the 2026 season opener.

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The opener is set to be played on a Wednesday night instead of the usual Thursday. This change comes because the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will face off on Thursday. For viewers in Australia, the Wednesday night game will technically air on Friday morning.

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A major factor in all of this is Patrick Mahomes and his recovery timeline from an ACL injury. The NFL schedule will be released on May 14, but that date is too early to know whether the quarterback will be ready for Week 1.

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Still, Taylor pointed out that the NFL previously scheduled the New England Patriots in the 2009 opener, even with Tom Brady returning from a torn ACL.

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“It’s not a request we’ve made,” Hunt said. “It sounds like a good idea [for the NFL], although it’s only 1 [more] day.”

After Hunt’s comments, the NFL may need to revisit its scheduling, and given the circumstances, it likely should. This is because choosing the Chiefs to face the Seahawks in the opener could come with some risk, mainly because Mahomes’ availability for Week 1 remains uncertain. If he isn’t ready, the spotlight would shift to a matchup between Sam Darnold and new Chiefs backup Justin Fields, which may not generate the kind of excitement and TRP the league typically expects for a marquee kickoff game.

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Now that the Chiefs appear out of the running, the Seahawks’ possible opponents for Week 1 include the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, and Patriots.

While Clark has raised some doubts about Mahomes’ early-season return, head coach Andy Reid offered a more optimistic update.

“He’s doing great,” Reid said. “He spends a ton of time in the building. … He’s in there for seven hours a day. It’s showing the progress. Now, to tell you a timeline? I mean, I know what he’s striving for. We’ll just see where it goes from there.”

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Mahomes suffered a torn ACL late in a game against the Chargers on December 14, 2025, which ruled him out for the rest of the season. The Chiefs went on to lose to the Chargers, ending their playoff hopes. It also marked the first time in Mahomes’ career that he missed the postseason.

Mahomes underwent the required surgery the next day to repair his torn ACL and LCL, and he is currently undergoing rehab. Although it is still unclear when Mahomes is coming back, the Chiefs strengthened their team with the signing of a backup quarterback for the replacement when needed.

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Justin Fields could take charge of the Chiefs’ offense

The return of Patrick Mahomes is still a question mark for the team. The Chiefs made a wise decision this offseason by bringing in Justin Fields. If their star quarterback cannot make it to the early season, the Chiefs could put Fields in charge of their offense.

The Jets traded their starting quarterback to the Chiefs this offseason in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick. Justin Fields had originally signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the New York Jets in 2025.

A first-round draft choice in the past, Fields is gearing up to play his sixth year in the NFL with the Chiefs after stints with several teams, including the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Jets.

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Last year, Fields played nine games before being put on injured reserve in December. Although his playing time was limited last season, the head coach praised his potential.

“Well, we snuck out and got a good quarterback to back him up,” Reid said, “So, if he doesn’t, you know, if he’s not able to make it for the beginning of the season, then we know we’ve got a legitimate backup there that can go win games for us.”

He threw for 1,259 yards through 260 dropbacks, including seven touchdowns and one interception. He also recorded six big-time throws and seven turnover-worthy plays, showing how he handled pressure situations.

As the season approaches, it will be interesting to see how things play out for the Chiefs and whether Mahomes is able to return or not.