brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Patrick Mahomes Injury Update: Massive Development on Chiefs QB’s Knee After ACL Surgery

ByPratyusha Srivastava

Dec 21, 2025 | 1:05 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Patrick Mahomes Injury Update: Massive Development on Chiefs QB’s Knee After ACL Surgery

ByPratyusha Srivastava

Dec 21, 2025 | 1:05 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Essentials Inside The Story

  • Mahomes underwent surgery on December 15 in Dallas
  • The Chiefs’ medical staff estimates a 9-month recovery period
  • Backup QB Gardner Minshew will lead the team through the final three games of the season

At last, there’s a bright light at the end of the tunnel for the Kansas City Chiefs. The beginning of 2025 may have been cruel to them, but the year is parting with a Christmas gift. After taking a tough tackle in the final moments of Week 14, Patrick Mahomes sustained his career’s first major surgery — a torn ACL and LCL. The good news, though: the surgery went well with some positive development. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After taking a second opinion in Dallas, the three-time Super Bowl MVP underwent surgery there on December 15. Now, straight from the Chiefs’ sources, Jay Glazer of FOX NFL has revealed the latest development on Mahomes’ recovery journey.  

“Patrick Mahomes had surgery on Monday to repair a torn ACL and LCL,” shared Glazer on Instagram. “He flew back to Kansas City on Thursday, already started rehabbing at the facility yesterday, today. I’m told he could already even bend his knee 90 degrees. Listen, they’re saying it’s a 9-month recovery, [and] Patrick Mahomes, we know, is different; he’s going to attack.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram

Expand Post

Chiefs’ vice president of sports medicine and performance, Rick Burkholder, also confirmed that the team is estimating a recovery time of nine months. This means that Week 1 of 2026 will see Mahomes in Red and White. For now, he’s been put on injury reserve, and backup Gardner Minshew is entrusted to handle the remaining three games of 2025. 

“Every player is different. Every sport is different. Every position is different,” Burkholder said. [Patrick Mahomes] is so in tune to what he does, he does it a little quicker.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes’ injury was far more serious than it initially appeared. Burkholder revealed the signal caller’s left knee took the major blow, stemming from a non-contact hyperextension. However, after consulting with Dr Dan Cooper, the Cowboys’ head physician, everything was deemed “fixable.” 

After an MRI in Kansas City, Mahomes met with Dr Cooper in Dallas, who performed ligament repair surgery on Monday. By Tuesday, Mahomes had begun rehab with Chiefs assistant athletic trainer Julie Frymyer, with whom he also rehabbed through his previous injuries. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Patrick Mahomes spoils his O-line for the festive season

The two-time NFL MVP may not be physically with his locker room, but he didn’t stop being their leader. Despite having so much on his plate with his injury recovery, he refused to let his teammates have dull holidays. Keeping his annual Christmas tradition alive, he surprised his offensive line with a PlayStation 5 and a portable case. 

article-image

Imago

As per the team’s social media post, the O-line was enjoying the holiday spirit in full swing, zipping e-bikes through the hallways and testing out their sleek AI glasses. All thanks to their leader, Mahomes. Every year, the quarterback spoils his offensive line with Christmas gifts, and it has inspired many teams across the league. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Just last season, he gifted them a red Yeti Tundra Haul cooler, each worth $425, and all stuffed with ice. But that wasn’t all. He put premium goodies like Hyperice Normatec Elite leg compressors, Oakley shades, Lucchese boots, Adidas Black Y-3 apparel, WHOOP fitness trackers, Louis Vuitton luggage, and the classic Rolex timepieces in the hamper. 

Top Stories

NFL Make Final Punishment Decision on Controversial Patrick Mahomes Incident

Tom Brady Hints at Nefarious Actions From Bears After Packers Lose Sideline Heaters

Prayers Pour In From Terrell Owens as 275lbs Former Cowboys Player Announces Major Health News

Matt LaFleur Blames Locker Room After Issuing Painful Statement on Packers’ Loss

Dan Quinn’s Strong Message on Nick Sirianni’s Disrespectful Action After Eagles Break 21-Year Curse

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved