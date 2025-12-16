Patrick Mahomes Injury Update: NFL Doctor Shares Worrying Report on Chiefs QB Following Successful Surgery

Essentials Inside The Story NFL doctor shares concerning update on Patrick Mahomes’ knee surgery

Doctor explains why LCL involvement complicates recovery timeline

Head coach Andy Reid still optimistic about Mahomes’ return

While a 16–13 defeat in Week 15 knocked the Kansas City Chiefs out of playoff contention this season, it also cost them something more troubling. Late in the fourth quarter of the Week 15 game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went out with an injury. Chiefs fans feared the worst, and now a well-known sports doctor has just revealed that those fears may be justified.

“Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery tonight to repair his ACL,” Dr. David J. Chao wrote via his X post. “The timing and the surgeon who performed the surgery essentially confirms he also tore his LCL, which makes his recovery more difficult.”

The Chiefs’ QB suffered the injury in the Week 15 game as he tried to scramble out of the pocket during a play. As Mahomes looked to throw the ball, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Da’Shawn Hand chased him down. Soon, Mahomes’ left knee buckled outward, a sign that fans immediately worried about. Now, according to Dr. Chao, who has spent more than 17 years as a head team doctor in the NFL, the video replays revealed the nature of Mahomes’ injury right away.

“In-game on Sunday from the six score war room, we indicated, based on the video, there was worry for ACL and LCL,” said Dr. Chao in the clip attached to his X post. “If you go back and look at the video, his knee bows outward, stretching the lateral collateral ligament, and buckles, tearing the ACL. That was always the worry. And this news tonight essentially confirms it.”

Dr. Chao then also pointed to another detail that confirmed that the Chiefs’ QB tore his LCL. He mentioned that the surgeon who operated on Mahomes in Dallas has a strong specialty in LCL repairs. And this is the same surgeon who repaired Houston Texans linebacker Jaylon Smith’s LCL coming out of Notre Dame. More recently, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter traveled to the same surgeon for LCL surgery.

“Patrick Mahomes likely has that [LCL] as well as the ACL,” said Dr. David J. Chao. “Also, that’s the reason for early surgery. Micah Parsons, with an isolated ACL, has not had surgery yet same day as a tear of Patrick Mahomes – same level of superstar. The reason to hurry and do the surgery for the LCL is that it is a true repair. So, it is multi-ligament, what it seems for Patrick Mahomes, more than just ACL.”

As the NFL doctor pointed out, the Chiefs would not have rushed their star QB into surgery so quickly if it were just an ACL. Then, Dr. Chao even compared Mahomes’ case to Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons, who reportedly tore his ACL in his Week 15 game but did not undergo immediate surgery.

Parsons will end this season with 12.5 sacks. Meanwhile, through 14 games this season, Patrick Mahomes has recorded 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. So, both are elite stars, but why the different approach? The answer, according to Dr. Chao, points again to a multi-ligament injury, which is no joke. That kind of injury will demand patience, discipline, and time from Mahomes. Still, Dr. Chao offered some hope.

“The good news is he’s [Mahomes] on the road to recovery, and he still has a chance to be ready for this upcoming season,” Dr. Chao concluded. “But the road is harder with now essentially confirmation based on insider knowledge, not insider information, of likely a multi-ligament injury for Patrick Mahomes.”

He acknowledged the long recovery ahead, but he also said the Chiefs’ quarterback could still be ready for next season. That update offers a positive note for fans, especially after Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid shared the latest health news on Mahomes.

Andy Reid shares Patrick Mahomes’ recovery plan after surgery

After Patrick Mahomes left the Week 15 game with the injury, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that it did not look good. Later, an MRI revealed that Mahomes had a torn ACL in his left knee. Still, he sought a second opinion on his injury and later underwent surgery.

On December 15, Dr. Daniel Cooper performed the surgery on the Chiefs’ QB in Dallas and cleared him to begin rehab immediately. After receiving the news of Mahomes’ successful surgery, Reid then sounded confident in his QB’s mindset.

“He’ll [Mahomes] attack it [rehab] just like he does everything else,” Reid told reporters. “There’ve been some pretty good quarterbacks that have had the same injuries. They’ve done pretty well after they came back. So, he’ll get after it. He’s got good people here to rehab him. And again, he’ll be right on top of all that.”

That optimism matters. But is it enough? History offers reassurance for Patrick Mahomes. While playing as the QB for the New England Patriots, Tom Brady tore both his ACL and MCL in 2008. But he then returned in 2009 to lead the Patriots to the playoffs with a 10-6 record. He even won Comeback Player of the Year. So, the injury clearly did not hold him back.

Could Patrick Mahomes follow a similar path to recovery as Brady? It’s possible. But it won’t be easy. But as Reid and Dr. Chao pointed out, a comeback next season is very much possible for Mahomes.