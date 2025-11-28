Patrick Mahomes Issues Strong Statement Against Locker Room After Giving Playoff Verdict

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes reacts after Thanksgiving defeat in Dallas

Andy Reid shifts team into must-win weekly mindset

Kansas City’s playoff hopes shrink after Thanksgiving loss

The Kansas City Chiefs had a rough 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, and the atmosphere inside the locker room isn’t calm. After controlling the early stages and still falling to 6-6, quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t hold back, warning that their margin for error is now zero.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the postgame presser, Mahomes said they were still capable of more than what the record shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our ceiling is playing in the Super Bowl… We can beat anybody, but we’ve shown that we can lose to anybody. We have to be more consistent,” the Chiefs’ quarterback said, according to Marleah Campbell of KCTV5 on Thursday night.

This comes across as a rather strong statement as it reminds the team of their true potential. After making three straight Super Bowl games, they enter week 14 knowing that they may not even secure a wild-card spot for this season’s playoffs. It would see them miss out on the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Mahomes wanted everyone to hear it without excuses. With the AFC West already gone, Mahomes addressed the playoff math right away. He said they had no choice but to lock in for the last stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You gotta win every game now and hope that’s enough.” The Chiefs quarterback followed that by saying, “If we’re gonna make the playoffs, we’re gonna have to win ’em all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In the Thanksgiving matchup, Mahomes completed 23 of 34 passes for 261 yards and recorded four touchdowns. Rashee Rice became his go-to target with 92 yards and two scores on eight catches. Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce added 106 yards between them, and Kelce grabbed a touchdown that briefly lifted the crowd.

The Chiefs started well with a 14-7 lead in the first quarter. Kansas City’s second drive saw the offense go for it on 4th and goal from the Cowboys’ two-yard line. Mahomes caught the snap and took three steps behind as he searched for a target without having to scramble. He then looked forward and fired the football straight at Kelce, who shook off linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr to make the reception.

It remained their last scoring play in the half, with the Cowboys putting up 10 in the second quarter to end the half 17-14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the Chiefs jumped ahead by one, but the Cowboys punched back with a late surge. They stretched it to a two-score game and drained the clock until the final whistle.

Mahomes’ team now sits at a crossroads, and after Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid also made sure everyone inside that locker room understood it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andy Reid addressed Kansas City’s playoff chances

While the pressure keeps rising, Andy Reid is already shifting the mindset inside Arrowhead Stadium. He believes the Chiefs must treat every week like a must-win.

“We go into every week thinking that. In this business, you stress to get your game plan down, practice it, and then go out and do it, so there’s no days off on that. It’s competition, and you’re giving it your all, and I wouldn’t expect anything less from the guys now.”

Imago September 4, 2025, Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil: Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid speaks to the media during the training camp at SPAC on September 04, 2025, in Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. /PxImages Sao Paulo Brazil – ZUMAp175 20250904_zsa_p175_028 Copyright: xLeandroxBernardesx

Now the standings make the picture harder. At 6-6 and trailing the Bills, Texans, and Jaguars, the Chiefs could slip even further if that trio wins in Week 13.

The margin is thin. They know they hurt themselves against Dallas, and they know it cannot repeat if they want any real shot at sneaking into the postseason.