Nov. 2, 2025. The Chiefs trail by a score, and the clock is nearly gone. Patrick Mahomes has the ball and one last drive to tie it. Buffalo’s defense has hounded him all day, and it shuts the door. Final: 28-21.

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That was not a one-off for the Kansas City Chiefs. From 2020 to 2024, the Chiefs went 21-7 in one-score games, the best mark in the NFL. Last season, they sat 0-5 in them at one stage, the worst. They finished 6-11, with Mahomes in rehab. A year on, the Chiefs are 8-2 and riding a three-game winning streak, outscoring their last three opponents 104-32. But Thanksgiving night in Buffalo is a different test.

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Josh Allen and Mahomes are familiar foes, and this meeting rarely lacks stakes: the Bills (9-1) will have the home crowd behind them, both teams are chasing the same AFC crown, and Buffalo has won each of the last five regular-season meetings. Mahomes isn’t taking that lightly.

Speaking about the Bills and Josh Allen, the Chiefs quarterback told Charles Goldman, “You know it’s going to take your best football… It comes down to who makes the big plays in the big moments.”

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One might wonder why Mahomes is asking for that when Kansas City has already won its last three games by a combined 72 points.

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The teams standing between the Chiefs and this winning streak were the Jets, Falcons and Cardinals. Buffalo is coming into this matchup on a six-game winning run of its own, and its defense has been on a remarkable stretch. The Bills have gone 43 consecutive opponent drives without allowing a touchdown, the longest single-season streak of its kind since the New England Patriots in 2019.

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That defensive run is a major reason this matchup demands a different level from Kansas City. Buffalo held Miami to just nine points in its previous outing, allowing no touchdowns. Defensive coordinator Joe Brady pointed to the unit’s communication as a key to its improvement. “I think their communication is at a high level,” he said. Cornerback Tre’Davious White also felt the group was beginning to find its identity, saying, “We’re just coming into our own.”

The Chiefs, meanwhile, have their own reasons for confidence. Mahomes has thrown for 1,235 yards and 13 touchdowns without an interception since Week 8. He added three touchdown passes in the 34-7 win over Arizona, but was quick to credit the support around him when asked about his recent form.

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“I’m playing good football. I think it helps when you run the football like we’re running it, and the receivers and tight ends making plays for me. But we gotta keep it going,” Mahomes told CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn.

That mention of the running game is worth noting. Kansas City’s ground attack has undergone a significant turnaround from last season. The Chiefs ranked 25th in rushing yards, 20th in yards per carry and 28th in explosive runs in 2025. This season, they are sixth in total rushing yards, second in yards per carry and second in explosive runs. That physicality could be particularly important against a Buffalo defense that has been difficult to break down.

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Rookie Emmett Johnson has also given the Chiefs a timely boost with Kenneth Walker III sidelined by a groin injury. Johnson followed a 171-yard performance from scrimmage against Atlanta with 143 yards against Arizona, including 105 on the ground. He became the first player since Marshall Faulk in 1994 to record at least 100 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards in each of his first two career starts.

Travis Kelce has played his part in the recent offensive surge, too. The tight end caught six passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona. Those scores took his career touchdown total, including the postseason, to 110, moving him past Rob Gronkowski into sole possession of third place among tight ends.

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But Buffalo’s offense presents a challenge of its own. Allen is coming off a 304-yard passing performance against Miami, although he threw two interceptions. His ability to hurt defenses both through the air and on the ground is something Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is well aware of. “He’s a very talented guy, whether he wants to run it or throw it. Just give him our best shot and see what happens,” Reid told Charles Goldman.

The quarterback rivalry adds another layer to the matchup. Mahomes and Allen are tied at 5-5 in their head-to-head meetings, but the split tells a very different story depending on the setting. Allen has won five of their six regular-season matchups, while Mahomes has won all four postseason meetings. Those playoff games include two AFC Championship victories for Kansas City, but the Chiefs have not beaten Buffalo in the regular season since 2020.

Allen, however, isn’t looking too far ahead. Asked about the importance of the Thanksgiving game, he said, “It’s the most important one because it’s the next one.” He added that while the seeding implications are clear, Buffalo is focused on finding a way to go 1-0 each week.

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The Chiefs will also have to keep an eye on their own injury situation. Kansas City’s Monday estimated report listed running back Kenneth Walker III (groin), offensive tackle Jaylon Moore (ankle), tight end Noah Gray (ribs) and linebacker Ben VanSumeren (knee) as non-participants.

Mahomes was listed as a full participant with knee and right elbow designations, while guard Trey Smith was also a full participant after being in concussion protocol the previous week. The report was based on an estimated walkthrough participation, so the statuses could change before Thursday.

A win in Buffalo would give them a chance to make a statement against the team that has repeatedly beaten them in the regular season.