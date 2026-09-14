Patrick Mahomes’ Kids Deliver Emotional Message After Chiefs QB’s Remarkable ACL Recovery

People often fixate on the physical work of a rehab – the physiotherapy, the footwork drills, the weight room, and everything else that comes with a torn ACL and LCL. But for Kansas City Chiefs’ franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the biggest reason why he bounces back from injuries rapidly is – and has always been – his family. Even back in July, when there were still questions about his return timeline, Mahomes revealed how his kids made him get better.

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“Honestly, the toughest part was at the beginning, not being able to get up and chase my kids around,” Mahomes had said. “I know it sounds crazy, but being a dad and being active, I always want to be around my kids and playing and stuff like that. That was tough. – But once I was able to do that, it kinda motivated me to keep getting better and better.”

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But his return isn’t shrouded in doubt any longer. 9 months after he injured his knee in Week 15 last season, Patrick Mahomes is ready to start his Week 1 game against the visiting Denver Broncos. And before he runs through that tunnel to the thousands of Chiefs Kingdom screaming themselves hoarse, Mahomes received a heartfelt message from his kids via a voicemail.

“Hello Daddy,” Sterling and Bronze’s sweet voices rang out in a reel posted on The Players’ Tribune’s Instagram. “Daddy, I love you. I’m so happy that he gets to go back to playing football. I love you so much. Good job for all your rehab; we’re so happy that you get to play football again, and we get to watch you. You’re the best daddy in the world. I love you. I love you so much.”

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Now, football is – without a doubt – imprinted in their DNA. Sterling (5) already has an understanding of how football works, as seen in the clips Patrick’s wife, Brittany, shares on her Instagram from time to time.

In one of these heartwarming clips, Sterling can even be heard saying, “If they take the ball from daddy and score a touchdown by themselves, that means they’re so rude.”

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Sterling usually has noise-cancelling headphones when she shows up for Patrick’s gamedays. In another similar post, she can be seen covering her ears as she’s on the Arrowhead turf, with the fanbase roaring in anticipation of the game. Sterling plays soccer; Mahomes’ son, Bronze, meanwhile, plays T-Ball, and could someday even make a splash in baseball like his father.

For Patrick, being able to show up for all his kids’ games was one of the driving forces of his rehab. And now he has the perfect little voicemail that makes all of that grind worth it.

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When the Chiefs take the field against the Broncos in Week 1, we can be sure that Patrick Mahomes’ kids will be there – on the sideline at first, and then in the suite – cheering for their father, happy that he’s able to get back to the game he loves. No amount of touchdowns, wins, or Super Bowl rings is ever going to top this feeling.