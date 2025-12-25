Patrick Mahomes-Less Chiefs Make Huge Ticket Pricing Decision On Christmas After $1.8 Billion Relocation News

Essentials Inside The Story The Chiefs vs Broncos tickets priced as low as $35, significantly cheaper than other holiday games

The low prices reflect a "down year" for the team

The Chiefs plan to move from Missouri to a new state-of-the-art facility in Wyandotte County

After missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and losing star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to an ACL injury during their Week 15 loss to the Chargers, Kansas City has a holiday gift for its fans ahead. The Chiefs will be suiting up against the Broncos at Arrowhead in their last home game of the season. Hence, ahead of this big-divisional matchup, the Chiefs have decided to price their tickets at a significantly lower rate.

“Christmas Day brings one of the cheapest chances in years to experience Arrowhead. Tickets for today’s Chiefs vs. Broncos matchup are starting around $35, a rare price point for a rivalry game in Kansas City,” the KC Scene posted on Instagram.

“With the Chiefs in a down year, playoff hopes already gone, and the team recently announcing plans to leave Arrowhead after the 2030 season, today’s game offers fans a holiday opportunity to soak in the stadium atmosphere for under $50!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The KC Scene | Kansas City Events + News (@thekcscene)

For a fan base stung by a rough season, the cheap tickets are a welcome break. These tickets will be the most affordable for the 2025 Christmas games, as prices for other such matchups are much higher. As reported by USA Today, the starting price for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game at Maryland Stadium is $62. Whereas the tickets at the U.S. Bank Stadium for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions game start at $104.

While fans can enjoy a cheap ticket to Arrowhead now, the franchise is already planning its move to a new $3 billion home, funded in part by a massive $1.8 billion in public money

Kansas City receives $1.8B news on relocation project

After their 53-year run at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, the Chiefs are planning a relocation to the Sunflower State. In a move set for 2031, the Kansas City Chiefs will move to their new state-of-the-art domed stadium in Wyandotte County.

The team’s new domed venue is projected to cost $3 billion, according to a statement from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. This cost includes the stadium and a mixed-use development about 20 miles west of Arrowhead. Further, the team will also build a practice facility in Johnson County, which will also house the aforementioned mixed-use development.

The state of Kansas will pay 60% of the cost through the Attracting Professional Sports to Kansas Fund and via sales tax and revenue bonds, also known as STAR bonds. The Hunt family, who own the Chiefs, will cover the remaining costs.

With this historic development for the franchise, the passionate Kansas City Chiefs fans will hope to see Patrick Mahomes continue his dominant form in their new home in 2031.