Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Makes Concerning Confession on ACL Injury After Announcing Return Date

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes finally speaks about his ACL injury that cut his season short last year. Mahomes described the moment he knew the injury was serious, revealing his initial thoughts on the sideline. As someone who had dealt with a variety of health scares in the past, Mahomes knew something was wrong. But the experience still caught the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive leader off guard.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Thursday, Patrick Mahomes interacted with the media for the first time since he went down with a torn ACL and LCL. When asked exactly what the moment felt like, the 30-year-old revealed how it differed from his previous visits to the medical tent.

“I mean, obviously I knew something that happened, but once I was able to walk a little bit, I thought I might have a chance to kind of get back into the game,” Mahomes explained. “You kind of go into the tent, they do the test, and they want to take you back to the locker room. And so you don’t know for sure and everything like that. But when I was going to move, I asked one of the doctors if I’d get a brace and just finish the game, but they wouldn’t let me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 07: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 has a serious look before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs on December 7, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 07 Texans at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512070048

During the 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, Mahomes couldn’t finish the game. The star quarterback had to exit in the fourth quarter following a left knee injury that occurred during a tackle. An MRI later confirmed a torn ACL, sidelining him for the season. After a few weeks, the three-time Super Bowl champion underwent surgery in Dallas by Dr. Dan Cooper. Currently, he is facing a recovery timeline of roughly nine months.

While the injury was a significant blow, Mahomes revealed he is using the setback as a source of motivation, viewing it as an opportunity to ‘flip the script’ on his recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And so now it’s just been motivating, trying to push myself to, like I said, as much as they’ll let me push myself to be ready for next year,” he said.

Before his injury, Mahomes posted 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also contributed on the rushing side with 422 yards. These numbers are far behind the stats of leading quarterbacks such as Matthew Stafford or Drake Maye. However, his efforts in carrying an offense that struggled to find rhythm all year are commendable. Now, the former first-round pick has finally broken his silence, providing a timeline for his return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Patrick Mahomes eyes Week 1 comeback after ACL surgery

After his surgery, Patrick Mahomes has been rehabbing at the team’s facility with physical therapist Julie Frymyer. While speaking to the media on Thursday, he admitted to “hitting all the checkpoints” that could bring him back to the field. He said he could return for summer workouts and may join the training camp later on. Most importantly, the two-time MVP player has set a firm deadline for the next season, which kicks off on September 10, 2026.

“I want to be ready for Week 1. The doctors said I could,” he said. “But I can’t predict what happens throughout the process. That’s the goal, to play Week 1 and have no restrictions. You want to be out there healthy and give us the best chance to win. I hope to do some things in OTAs and training camp and be able to do things there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If things work out as expected, Mahomes will suit up for the Chiefs’ 2026 season opener. His comeback is critical for Matt Nagy’s offense. The unit ranked 20th in the NFL, averaging just 320.6 total yards per game. Currently, the Chiefs are grappling with major coaching changes after multiple firings.

Moreover, Nagy’s contract is nearing its end just as the offensive coordinator seeks opportunities for head coach positions elsewhere. With the team facing uncertainty, Mahomes’ potential return provides a major boost. But for now, he is focused on his recovery and conditioning.