Patrick Mahomes Makes Feelings Clear on Chiefs WRs After Xavier Worthy Injured on 1st Play

The Chiefs’ season opener against the Chargers put the spotlight right back on Kansas City’s wide receivers, and the results were mixed at best. Hollywood Brown caught 10 passes for 99 yards on 16 targets but failed to find the end zone. JuJu Smith-Schuster chipped in 55 yards, Travis Kelce scored the lone receiving touchdown, and Tyquan Thornton showed flashes with 41 yards. Xavier Worthy and Jason Brownlee disappeared, each targeted once with zero catches.
Worthy even injured his knee after running into Travis Kelce just after 3 snaps of the game. And it did cost them the game as they lost by 21-27. Even the Grim Reaper said during the post-game conference that their WRs did step up to fulfill Worthy’s hole and did a decent job. But they took time, which caused the defeat.
On the other hand, they have been going through an injury nightmare. A year ago, Rashee Rice was supposed to be Kansas City’s breakout answer at wide receiver, only for his campaign to be cut short on a freak collision. Now, with Rice suspended for six games, Worthy’s role is more critical than ever.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes felt the wide receivers did a good job stepping up in place of Xavier Worthy, but that it took some time for them to get going.
— Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) September 6, 2025
Just three snaps into the season opener in Brazil, rookie speedster Xavier Worthy went down with a shoulder injury after colliding with none other than Travis Kelce. Chiefs fans couldn’t help but flash back to 2024.
