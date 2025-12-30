Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Announces Massive Career Move While Chiefs QB’s Son Tastes Family Life

Essentials Inside The Story Randi Mahomes closes 2025 with a major announcement.

Randi Mahomes continues to make life better for sports parents.

Patrick Mahomes' son is already helping out in the household.

While 2025 was not the best year for the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ QB1’s family will be starting the new year with some positive news.

Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes, has some exciting news involving her startup, Sports Parent Academy.

“I have an announcement,” said Randi Mahomes on an Instagram video post, via randimahomes. “Sports Parent Academy even more accessible. And here’s the best part, your membership doesn’t give you resources, it gives you direct access to world’s best coaches, and fitness research, and nutrition, and the best experts that are trusted by our athletes’ families around the country.”

Sports Parent Academy x Randi Mahomes announced a special giveaway as the new year approaches. The new signups will also receive a free course, helping them start right away.

With better accessibility, parents will have live Q&A sessions with industry experts and have a chance to enter the private parent community. However, the offer is live for only a small period, with the link closing on January 1, 2026.

Randi Mahomes founded Sports Parent Academy in May 2025, hoping to help Sports Parents. The parents welcomed the initiative as Randi Mahomes, someone who could easily relate to them, was just a click away from guiding them. To quote the program, Randi Mahomes’ goal was to help parents in “raising the next generation of champions.”

Adding to the Sports Parent Academy, Randi Mahomes also owns a merchandise brand called QB Producer. While her academy helps Sports Parents, the QB Producer was created to help families. She has a lot of Community Events, including giveaways to support sports families.

While his mother is helping other sports familes, Patrick Mahomes’ 3-year-old son is helping shape up theirs.

Patrick Mahomes’ son has taken up a new role at home

Patrick Mahomes’ injury has forced him to spend more time at home. But the one who is having an even better household experience is his son, Bronze Lavelle Mahomes. The star QB’s wife, Brittany Lynne Mahomes, took to Instagram to share that her son is making her life easy as he was helping her arrange the dishes in the dishwasher.

Imago Credits via Instagram, @brittanylynne

Bronze recently celebrated his third birthday in November, and he is already actively participating in household chores. Thanks to his efforts, he even found a place on Patrick Mahomes’ lap, as father and son took pictures together.

The Mahomes household is having a jolly time. The family time may help Patrick Mahomes get back to his best shape for the 2026 season and bring the Chiefs back to their winning ways. Share your thoughts in the comments below.