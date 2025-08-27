Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Randi Celebrates Major Win as Sister Breaks Pattern

On Sunday, August 24, the Kansas City Chiefs hit the red carpet at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. It was for the premiere of “The Kingdom,” the ESPN docuseries detailing the team’s 2024 season, which ended with the Chiefs failing to complete a historic three-peat. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrived at the event in extremely chic casuals, accompanied by wife Brittany, mother Randi, and half-sister Mia Randall, all decked up in equally stunning outfits.

On Tuesday, proud mom Randi Mahomes posted a set of 11 photos from the event on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Special night celebrating premiere of The Kingdom in KC.” The first five photos of the post featured Randi posing with Patrick, Brittany, Mia, 12-year-old entertainment and fashion influencer Taylen Biggs, and the three grandchildren of Chiefs founder and owner Lamar Hunt: Knobel, Gracie, and Ava. Although the post had a huge number of people praising Randi’s red dress and Mia’s looks… It was a comment about Mia’s sneakers that brought a W for Randi on a special night.

Teresa Jane, a friend of Randi, pointed out, “@randimahomes look at Mia in her @goldengoose … finally a shoe that isn’t athletic!!!!” The comment had Randi replying with, “I’m winning with that!!” But Mama Mahomes has always been like this. Praising and uplifting her children in their achievements and out of their comfort zone moves. And it has been evident from Randi’s social media posts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randi Mahomes (@randimahomes) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

As for Mia, she is already a multi-talented athlete. So, one can imagine that she never fails to make her mother proud. Speaking of Mia on one occasion, Randi noted, “From little moments on the fridge to big moments on the court, I’m always her biggest fan.” But why exactly is Randi celebrating her daughter’s footwear choice?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 18 thousand people following Mia on Instagram would know the reason: the 14-year-old just broke a pattern. Having been on Instagram since 2019, the teenager has frequently showcased her love for trainer shoes from sports brands Nike and Adidas on the platform. And plain white canvases seem to be her favorite choice. Last month, she was seen sporting a pair of white canvases at the ESPY Awards. She even wore white canvases on her trip to the White House with her mother in April. However, for Sunday’s event, Mia stepped out of her comfort zone.

AD

The shoes she chose to wear on her brother’s big day were from Golden Goose. It’s an Italian brand, specializing in luxury sneakers and apparel. But Mia had a perfect match for her footwear choice. A cute white dress! And for the simplicity of the outfit, no wonder Mia’s elegance helped it catch attention. However, still, the shoes that made the headlines were, of course, worn by the Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce’s sneakers turned out to be the star of the ‘shoes’

Travis Kelce was definitely all ‘suited’ as he hit the red carpet, but ‘booted’ isn’t a term we can use for his outfit of the night. That’s because the KC’s #87 opted to match his black-and-white suit with a pair of white sneakers. However, the sneakers were definitely not basic. They were luxury, red-soled sneakers from Christian Louboutin. Made of calfskin, Kelce’s shoes also featured a pair of metallic Louboutin logos attached to their inner sides. And they were definitely expensive.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kelce’s Louboutins might come with a hefty price tag, given the customized flair. The non-customized ones sell for $995, so those eyelets, surely, did add to that base price. But that’s not really the point. Not even about CL vs. GG, or even luxury vs. distressed chic.

What we really saw here is charisma versus stepping outside the bubble of normal. Kelce flashed his star power through statement-making luxury, while Mia embraced a bold individuality with her Golden Goose pick. Both choices say something. One rooted in the spotlight, the other in breaking away from it. And that contrast is what makes this fashion moment stand out on the night where there were enough moments for this to go under the rug.