Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Randi Shares Sentimental Message After Announcing New Career Move

“Sometimes, as a parent, it’s hard to know when to push and when to pause.” That’s what Randi Mahomes wrote in one of her Instagram posts—not as a football mom, but as a mother who’s been through it all. Randi’s never been one to shy away from the grind. She’s been the backbone, the cheerleader, and the calm in the chaos. And she’s done it all with grit. “When Patrick was being recruited, I was working two jobs and trying to figure it all out as a single mom. I didn’t always know what to do,” she shared honestly. But she kept showing up. For her kids. For her family. For herself.

And even now, when life’s a little more settled, that dedication hasn’t faded. For Randi, it’s always been about her kids. Through the long days, double shifts, and tough choices. That hasn’t changed. If anything, it’s become her anchor. “Soaking up every bit of summer with the people I love most,” she wrote in one of her Insta stories, capturing a quiet moment with Jackson during a rare break in their busy lives. Whether it’s game days or simple weekends at home, she holds those moments close. “So grateful for this season… Wouldn’t trade these moments for anything.” That’s Randi—showing up, staying grounded, and never losing sight of what matters.

That deep love for her kids shows up in every chapter—and every birthday post. Just recently, Randi shared a sentimental message for her youngest, Mia: “Happy 14th birthday to my beautiful girl Mia!! You light up every room with your smile and your heart. I couldn’t be prouder to be your mom. Watching you grow into the young woman you’re becoming is the greatest gift! You’ll always be my little girl.” It wasn’t just words—it was a glimpse into the bond they share. The post featured a couple of sweet moments they shared. One picture even showed Mia riding a bicycle in front of the Eiffel Tower during their Paris trip, and of course, plenty of smiles side by side. With every picture, it was clear—Mia’s not just growing up, she’s growing up loved.

Back in May, Randi Mahomes shared another proud mom moment—this time from Mia’s school. The two posed in front of a handmade poster that read, “Mia is the best – Class of 2029.” It was a moment that made her growth feel undeniable. In the caption, Randi wrote, “It’s hard to believe my baby girl is headed to high school. Watching @miablissss grow into such a smart, strong, and beautiful young lady has been the sweetest journey. Time, please slow down!! I’m so proud of you Mia, and can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’ll do next.” You could feel it in her words—that tug-of-war between letting go and holding on. Because no matter how tall Mia gets or where life takes her, she’ll always be Randi’s baby girl.

But being a mom hasn’t meant putting herself on pause. Whether it’s cheering from the stands for her son Patrick, capturing every milestone, or showing up at just the right moment, Randi is all in. And as a businesswoman, she proves she can do it all. Her latest venture only proves what we already know—Randi doesn’t wait for doors to open; she builds them herself.

Randi Mahomes uses past lessons to guide others

Currently, Randi is transforming all of the knowledge she has gained from the sidelines into something greater. With the launch of Sports Parent Academy, Randi is creating a community for other parents walking the same road she once did. In her own words: “The course is officially open to everyone now, and inside you’ll find honest stories, practical tools, and guidance for walking through the ups and downs of sports parenting.” It’s not just a course—it’s a playbook for parents who feel overwhelmed, overlooked, or just unsure about what comes next.

This project isn’t about the spotlight—it’s personal. For years, Randi stood in the bleachers and carried the emotional weight that comes with raising an athlete. That experience? It’s now her strength. “I’m so proud of this and truly hope it helps other parents feel a little more supported,” she shared. And she’s not just inviting people to learn—she’s opening the door for them to be part of something. “If you’re a parent in it right now, this is for you. And if you know someone, it could help; you can also sign up to share it as an affiliate.”

From tee-ball to the NFL, Randi’s lived it—and now, she’s laying out a roadmap for others. “Sports Parent Academy is a comprehensive online course and playbook, created to walk alongside YOU as sports parents through every season of your journey with confidence, clarity, and purpose.” She has gone as far as hiring specialists to ensure the guidance is effective, saying, “We’ve gathered a team of experienced experts and credible brands to carefully craft a curriculum that covers every stage of your child’s journey in sports, from ages two all the way through to their transition into professional sports.” This isn’t merely an additional venture—this is her true passion. Once more, she is showing that she was made for the dual roles of mom and mentor.