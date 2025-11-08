Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Randi Talks Family Expansion as Brittany Mahomes Announces Career Move

Patrick Mahomes is now a three-time Super Bowl MVP and, fittingly, a three-time dad. He and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye, in 2021. Then came their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, in 2022. And this year, the Mahomes crew grew again with the arrival of little Golden Raye on January 12, 2025. But it seems the story doesn’t stop there.

Recently, Patrick’s mom, Randi Mahomes, hinted at something that had fans laughing, and maybe even guessing. As the Chiefs aim for another Lombardi, Randi believes if her son wins another Super Bowl, he should have another kid to go with it. Sounds wild, right? But there’s a sweet backstory.

Randi shared a video on Instagram showing some of her most cherished items from her own childhood to Patrick’s early days and now to her grandkids. In that same video, Randi revealed something special she made just for them. “These chairs were handmade by a guy from East Texas. And these are one. I have three.”

She explained that each chair represents one of Patrick’s Super Bowls. And the next line? “And so each grandkid has one. So that means more Super Bowls and more chairs. I’m ready. More grandkids.”

So, will Patrick take the hint? Maybe, maybe not. When asked earlier this year, the Chiefs’ star admitted he’s not completely closing that chapter. Back in January, he said he’s “good with three [kids] for right now,” but added he isn’t ruling out more “down the line.”

“My goal was always three. So we’ve had three. We’ll stick there for a while and see if we need to come back and get another one later on,” Patrick said.

He also gave credit where it’s due, noting that Brittany is the one “doing everything” while he tries “to be supportive.”

But here’s the thing, Brittany isn’t just focusing on the family…

Brittany Mahomes champions community health in Kansas City

Brittany Mahomes has been a driving force in women’s sports, both as a former pro soccer player and co-owner of the Kansas City Current. Now, with her appointment to the NWSL advisory board, she adds another feather to her career cap. But there’s more.

She’s also led health advocacy in Kansas City through her work with FARE, recently earning recognition for her impact on families managing food allergies.

Last year, Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) partnered with the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to expand food allergy education and support across Kansas City. For the Mahomes family, this initiative is deeply personal, both of their children have food allergies, making the cause more than just a charitable endeavor.

Through their active involvement, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have helped bring vital resources to local families. As a result, they were recently recognized for their ongoing dedication to the food allergy community.

“We [FARE] are deeply grateful to Brittany and Patrick Mahomes and the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation for their incredible support of FARE and the food allergy community… Thank you, Brittany, Patrick, and the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, for standing with FARE and helping us advance our mission of prevention, management, and ultimately, a cure,” FARE’s message read.

When the partnership was first announced last October, Brittany spoke from the heart.

“Our goal is to make sure families here in Kansas City have access to the resources they need to manage food allergies confidently and safely. This isn’t just about awareness–it’s about being ready to act.”

She also added, “As part of our partnership, we’re also empowering the Kansas City-area restaurants and community food banks with food allergy training through FARE.”

Clearly, Brittany is doing more than cheering for the Chiefs. She is building something lasting for the chiefdom and the City of Fountains.