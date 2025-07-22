Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Requests Financial Help for Grandson Amid Family Tragedy

From conversations on mental health and grief to sports parenting and pediatric cancer, Randi Mahomes is rewriting what it means to show up with purpose. Her journey with advocacy inspires us to find strength in vulnerability. Actively engaging with fans via her social media account, Patrick Mahomes’ mom has shared the toll of grief after losing her parents, shared insights into menopause, and raised children in the spotlight. She has shouldered the weight of caregiving, emotional burnout, and unseen battles.

Add to that her unflinching advocacy for her cousin’s infant grandson, Luka, for whom she is now mobilizing support from her fans. In a recent Instagram Story, Randi Mahomes made an emotional appeal on behalf of sweet baby Luka, who is courageously fighting Stage L2 intermediate neuroblastoma. Sharing a heartfelt message over an image of the toddler, Randi wrote, “Please join me in continuing to pray for my cousin’s grandson. Sweet Luka is still fighting… undergoing chemo and fighting hard.” She added a clickable link labeled “Luka’s Go Fund Me”, urging her followers to offer support, both in prayer and, if they felt led, through donations.

Luka’s GoFundMe page tells the full story behind those prayers. A sudden and devastating diagnosis began after Luka aspirated pool water during a family vacation. He was soon life-flighted to Dallas Children’s Hospital, where doctors discovered a tumor crushing his lung. Just days later, the eight-month-old was in the ICU, receiving chemo, surgery, and around-the-clock care.

“No one could have prepared them,” the campaign for Luka reads. “He was a perfectly healthy baby boy up until the day he turned 8 months old,” Randi shared, echoing the shock felt by the entire family.

Luka’s second round of chemotherapy was scheduled for June 25, 2025. His mom, Cassie, an ICU nurse, has stepped away from work to care for him, and the fundraiser helps cover medical expenses, travel, housing, and the loss of income. Time and again, Randi Mahomes has stepped up, urging her fans to pray for Luka. Even back in June, during the second round of chemo, she wrote on her IG, “Asking for prayers for my cousin’s grandson, Luka.” She further reinstated her belief in God, adding, “God’s got this.”

Randi herself donated $500 and has continued to advocate for Luka’s journey, drawing in support from across the Chiefs Kingdom and beyond. Even the proceeds from certain Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia sales have gone directly to support Luka’s treatment. Randi’s star QB son, Patrick Mahomes, has contributed his name and an autograph to the cause. And, amidst all this, Randi has been alongside Luka’s parents, Cassie and Carlos, to support them through their vulnerability. And, simultaneously, she has also urged her fans to prioritize their health through her personal struggles.

Randi Mahomes’ battle with health struggles

Navigating midlife hasn’t been easy for Randi Mahomes. As she stepped into her late 40s and early 50s, she began experiencing all-too-familiar yet often dismissed symptoms. And, this includes hot flashes, exhaustion, mood swings, and a persistent feeling that something just wasn’t right. But when she turned to medical professionals for answers, she felt overlooked. “I was feeling dismissed by traditional doctors, despite being exhausted, uncomfortable, and just not myself,” Randi shared. “I knew something needed to change.” With this, she decided to take things into her hands.

“No one tells you being a woman in your 40s is this hard,” she continued. “The exhaustion, the changes, the feeling that nobody gets it… I want other women to know they’re not alone.” Randi began exploring personalized health solutions, stepping away from the treatments that had failed her. “I decided to take charge of my health—talking about it publicly because I knew if I was struggling, others were too.”

Her advocacy didn’t stop at physical symptoms. As she endured the emotional toll of losing her mother to cancer and caring for her ailing father through hospice, Randi also opened up about the mental health strain. “Mental health matters every day,” she wrote in one post. In another, she gave a peek into her vulnerability, sharing, “Sometimes I just wish I did not know some things or care. Either way would work for me.” Through it all, grief, menopause, and caregiving, Randi Mahomes has become a voice for self-compassion for us all to keep fighting.