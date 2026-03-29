Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Sends Personal Message to Brittany on Major Career Milestone

In the Mahomes household, celebrations often focus on Patrick Mahomes and his on-field achievements. But this time, for a change, he was in the audience seat when Brittany Mahomes was honored with her induction into the University of Texas at Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday morning. And shortly after, his mom, Randi Martin, made sure to share this special moment online.

Soon after the ceremony, Randi shared her excitement on Instagram, posting glimpses from the event along with a heartfelt caption.

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“So proud of our girl, @brittanylynne, for being inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame at @uttylerpatriots!” she wrote. “Your hard work and heart never go unnoticed! Love you and cheering you on always ❤️👏.”

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In response, Brittany replied with a warm “Love youuu 🤍🤍.”

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Together with Dr. Howard Patterson and the 2016 Softball Team, she was honored as part of the sixth group to join the UT Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame on March 28.

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As Brittany went up to receive her award, Patrick Mahomes stood up and clapped the loudest for her, showing his support in a heartfelt way. While Kansas City Chiefs fans recognize him for his impressive plays at Arrowhead Stadium, in this moment, he was simply a proud husband.

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At UT Tyler, Brittany scored the second-most points and goals, and she was also among the leaders in assists, game-winning goals, and games played. Her last such remarkable season came in 2016 when she topped the charts in points, goals, and game-winning shots, and she even had four games where she scored three goals each, tying a program record for a single match.

Because of that consistency, UT Tyler Athletics described her as having “one of the strongest careers in women’s soccer history,” especially noting how she delivered in key moments.

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Even after college, she stayed connected to sports through professional soccer overseas and her work as a certified personal trainer. As a co-owner of the Kansas City Current, she also plays a role in growing women’s soccer in the United States.

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During her speech, she also revealed a major step forward for her alma mater.

Brittany embraced his honor with a special partnership

Brittany’s honor turned into something more personal as she reflected on what the moment meant to her.

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“I’m incredibly honored to be here and get recognized in this way in my hometown,” Mahomes said.

She then tied it back to her roots, adding, “Tyler was a huge part of my life and how I continue to live my life to this day. Those four years that I had here I truly cherish, and they are a big part of who I am today.”

Meanwhile, she redirected the conversation to a larger purpose. She talked about expanding the sport, particularly for young players in East Texas.

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“I want to see it continue to get visibility and opportunity,” she said. “That’s a big part of my passion.”

Brittany’s message was not only about reflecting on the past but also about creating a brighter future. With that in mind, she announced an exciting new partnership for the university’s women’s soccer team. Starting in fall 2026, they will join “Team Mahomes” through a collaboration with Adidas.

“I want to continue to bring a legacy to Tyler and to UT Tyler and continue to elevate women’s sports,” she said.

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Just like Patrick Mahomes’ partnership with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the UT Tyler Patriots will now get new branded gear and uniforms from Adidas.

So, it was a special moment that brought everything together, making it a day to remember for the Mahomes family.