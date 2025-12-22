Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Shares Significant Update to Personal Venture Before Christmas

Essentials Inside The Story Randi Mahomes is giving back to the community during the holiday season.

The initiative is in collaboration with The Sports Parent Academy.

The aim is to help sports families ahead of the new year.

With the Kansas City Chiefs facing a tough end to their season, Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, is creating her own winning playbook. One aimed at supporting sports families across the country. Through her latest Instagram post, Randi Mahomes announced a Christmas giveaway in collaboration with ‘The Sports Parent Academy.’ With this post, Randi made it clear that this giveaway is to provide some encouragement to families.

“It’s here!!! With everything happening in our world and in our family, one thing that never changes is wanting to pour into others and give back where we can,” Randi Mahomes wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “That’s why this giveaway means so much to me. I’m excited to be giving away Sports Parent Academy courses and hope they can be a blessing to your family!”

Randi noted that the giveaway is especially meaningful to her and expressed excitement about blessing families with access to her academy’s courses. To explain the initiative further, she even shared a carousel of five slides with the post.

In the opening slide, Patrick Mahomes’ mom made it clear that she wants to bless a few sports families during the holiday season. She emphasized giving back and pouring into others when consistency and support matter most.

The second slide then revealed the true scale of Randi’s giveaway. She has committed to donating 200 full courses through ‘The Sports Parent Academy.’ That number alone shows this isn’t a symbolic gesture. Just last month, she had made the courses more accessible to families. Similarly, this Christmas giveaway reflects Randi’s desire to reach those who can benefit from some guidance.

In the next slide, Patrick Mahomes’ mom then outlined the steps through which families can enter the Christmas giveaway. Firstly, she mentioned that participants must first follow both ‘The Sports Parent Academy’ and Randi on Instagram. Next, the participants need to tag three sports parents and fill out a form by December 25, 2025. Finally, sharing the post to their Instagram story will also give a bonus entry to the participants.

In the fourth slide of her post, Randi then noted that the winners of the giveaway will receive courses that include many modules, like mindset and recruiting. On top of that, winners will also gain access to monthly live Q&A sessions. And those sessions will be with industry experts, a private parent community, and regularly updated tools and resources.

Finally, Randi confirmed that winners of the giveaway will be randomly selected and announced on December 26, 2025. But Randi also did not forget to close the post on an optimistic note.

“Let’s start the new year stronger – together,” Randi wrote in the last slide of the post.

It’s a fitting message from Randi as families look ahead to a fresh start in the new year after Christmas.

How is Patrick Mahomes’ mom helping families with her personal venture?

While the Chiefs shift focus on rebuilding for the next season, Randi Mahomes has taken a similar approach by focusing on something more optimistic. She has leaned into service, community, and support through her personal venture, ‘The Sports Parent Academy.’

Through the 200 giveaway courses from ‘The Sports Parent Academy,’ Patrick Mahomes’ mom will help teach parents how to guide young athletes. Randi launched the Academy back in May this year to offer courses to sports parents. She designed the courses by drawing directly from her own journey of raising Patrick from Little League to the NFL.

“I’ve poured my heart into this because I’ve lived it,” Randi had shared in an Instagram post in May while talking about the courses.

So, her lived experience as a sports parent gives Randi’s courses more credibility. And her personal venture is not just about scholarships for young athletes. Randi’s venture guides parents in navigating how to support young athletes when they face ups and downs. Moreover, Randi’s giveaway now offers a chance to end the year on a more positive note for many families.