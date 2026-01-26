Patrick Mahomes’ Offense Gets Major Update as Chiefs Veteran Sends Roster Message to GM

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes’ offense lacked punch on the ground.

A veteran publicly sparks a pointed roster conversation.

Chiefs’ rushing rankings put the spotlight on urgency.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are walking into the 2026 offseason with more questions than answers, and the loudest one sits in the backfield. Both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are nearing free agency, and neither gave Chiefdom much to celebrate last season. Because of that, the front office in the City of Fountains is staring at a real need. And a Chiefs veteran noticed it and sent a cryptic message to the team and their GM, Brett Veach.

On his X account, Mitchell Schwartz suggested the Chiefs should keep an eye on Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III.

“So, uh, Walker is a free agent right? Just asking, no specific reason 😏,” he wrote.

The message was playful, yet the intent was clear. However, this suggestion did not come out of nowhere. Walker is nearing the end of his rookie contract, a four-year deal worth $8.44 million with $6.14 million guaranteed. Meanwhile, his average salary barely scratches $2.11 million per year.

That number sits far below what backs at his level. Because of that gap, league insiders already expect strong interest once he officially hits free agency after the 2025 season. Adding to that, Pro Football Focus believes Kansas City makes perfect sense for him.

“With both Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco scheduled to hit free agency, the Chiefs will be in the market for a playmaker at running back. This past season, Chiefs running backs forced the fewest missed tackles on runs in the NFL, a strength of Walker’s game, as he forced the most missed tackles per attempt (0.32) of any back over the last two seasons,” they wrote.

Even better, Walker brings flexibility. The 25-year-old ranks above the 90th percentile in both gap and zone schemes. During the 2025 season, he finally played all 17 games, logging 221 carries for 1,027 yards and five scores. He also added 31 catches for 282 yards. That balance matters when defenses key on Patrick Mahomes.

Finally, the money talk is heating up. Projections place Walker’s next deal between $8 million and $11 million per year. On top of that, he changed representation during the postseason. Moves like that usually signal big negotiations are coming, and the Chiefs may already be listening. However, he isn’t the only name the Chiefs are rumored to be interested in.

Patrick Mahomes’ offense might get another face next season

Kansas City finished 25th in rushing, and the numbers told a rough story for Patrick Mahomes’ offense. Because of that, Sportsnaut’s Matt Johnson floated an idea weeks ago. He pointed toward Jaguars running back Travis Etienne as a realistic fix the Chiefs could chase next.

“Considering that Breece Hall is expected to command upwards of $12 million per season on a multi-year deal, we don’t believe he’ll be in the price range Brett Veach is willing to pay. However, someone like Travis Etienne could be a slightly more cost-effective option for the Kansas City Chiefs,” he said.

“Ahead of his age-27 season, Etienne effectively has three seasons with 1,400-plus scrimmage yards and nine-plus total touchdowns, but he was a bit inconsistent in 2025 (10 games under 4.0 ypc), and Jacksonville has running backs ready to replace him. Etienne would have an opportunity to be the primary running back in Andy Reid’s offense while also function as a check-down option for Patrick Mahomes in his first season back from an ACL tear. A fairly lucrative one-year contract helps the Chiefs’ offense and could position Etienne for another payday in 2027.”

The Jaguars drafted Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which hints at a changing backfield. That move opens the door for Etienne to move on. He is coming off a big year with nearly 1,400 yards from scrimmage. He ran for 1,107 yards and added 292 more as a receiver, showing he can carry an offense when asked.

On Etienne’s future, Spotrac projects a two-year, $13.6 million deal, which lines up with the Chiefs’ tight budget. The Chiefs sit projected at $58.1 million over the cap, so every dollar counts while building around Patrick Mahomes.