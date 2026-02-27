Patrick Mahomes-Owned Business Joins Hands With WNBA Star in Major Announcement

Sport Bilder des Tages NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Feb 5, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 speaks in a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans Marriott. New Orleans New Orleans Marriott LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20240205_jel_al2_117

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes just made a bold off-field play

Elite athletes and high-profile investors stacking up in this venture

Mahomes' long game may be even more ambitious than his NFL career

Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, is taking his off-field business game to the next level. His business empire is officially entering the world of women’s basketball. The Chiefs’ QB’s coffee brand has signed its first female athlete, and it’s a move that puts the rest of the industry on notice.

“Hyped to join @patrickmahomes and the @sportcoffee team!” Breanna Stewart posted on her Instagram, “Better coffee, no matter your game. #GetGoingKeepGoing”.

Mahomes and Throne SPORT COFFEE founder Michael Fedele both re-shared her post on their Instagram Stories, warmly welcoming the WNBA star to the team. Stewart also becomes the first female athlete to join the brand.

And it’s not just any athlete who joins the brand. Stewart has an impressive resume, having won three league championships and been awarded the WNBA Finals MVP award twice. She is currently playing for the New York Liberty, where she continues to be one of the dominant forces in the league.

With her name now part of the brand, the visibility of the brand is only expected to grow.

Throne SPORT COFFEE already features Mahomes as its lead investor, and he’s been vocal about his belief in the product.

“I am proud to be part of Throne SPORT COFFEE.” Patrick Mahomes, as per the brand’s official website. “We have been working on creating the perfect product for those who are always on-the-go, who are looking for a natural energy source with added benefits and I couldn’t be more excited about being in on the ground floor of building this brand.”

Stewart isn’t the only big name involved, either. In March 2025, Throne SPORT COFFEE made an announcement about collaborating with a well-known fitness trainer and athlete, Alex Toussaint, who is best known as a Peloton instructor.

Recently, a well-known NBA and WNBA trainer, Chris Brickley, has also partnered with Throne SPORT COFFEE as a stakeholder. At this point, it is evident that this is not just another celebrity-endorsed product.

Patrick Mahomes’ business portfolio beyond football

Mahomes is the primary investor and the No. 2 stakeholder, second only to founder Michael Fedele. The two first met during the 2023 offseason, long before the brand even launched in May 2024.

What is also interesting is that Mahomes was not always a coffee lover. In fact, back in 2017, during his rookie year playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, coffee became more of a need than a want, as ESPN reported.

Fast-forward to 2024, and Mahomes partnered with Fedele to launch Throne Sport Coffee, a ready-to-drink cold brew coffee that is specifically designed for athletes and individuals who are always on the go.

Fedele certainly has the experience. In fact, he has worked with Kobe Bryant on the sports drink brand BodyArmor. He knows just how tough the beverage industry can be, and he has no problem admitting that it is definitely not for the faint of heart. That is why he thinks Mahomes has what it takes.

Mahomes said he’s drawn to business because it genuinely interests him.

“I’ve always been interested in business just from watching when my dad [former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes] played sports and then watching other athletes like LeBron or Michael Jordan, Alex Rodriguez, these guys, is that as much as you have success in sports, business it’s kind of the same feel,” Mahomes said. “It’s competition.”

That competitive mindset clearly extends beyond coffee.

In 2020, he became a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals. In 2021, he joined the ownership group of Sporting Kansas City. Then, in 2023, he invested in the NWSL’s Kansas City Current.

Mahomes is also a part of an ownership group launching a pro pickleball team in Miami. He also invested in Formula One’s Alpine racing team with his teammate, Travis Kelce.

Apart from sports investments, Mahomes has also contributed to the expansion of Whataburger into Missouri and Kansas. In 2025, Mahomes and Kelce opened a steakhouse in Kansas City, which they named 1587 Prime.

And most recently, Mahomes decided to join the fashion world by launching a golf-inspired clothing line with Adidas. It is clear at this point that Mahomes is not thinking about the short game. He is working on something much bigger than a football career.