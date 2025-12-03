Patrick Mahomes Points Out Exactly Where to Hit Texans as Andy Reid Sends Strong Playoff Message

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for a crucial clash with the Houston Texans in Week 14. With pressure rising, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes devised a sharp plan ahead of a tough matchup.

“We’ll try to do the best we can to get the ball out of my hands, running the football, and then whenever you have the shots to go downfield, you’ve got to stand in the pocket and hit them,” Mahomes said, via AtoZSports‘ Charles Goldman.

In his X post, Goldman shared Mahomes’ thoughts on facing the Texans’ defensive line. The star quarterback didn’t hold back his respect for the NFL’s most powerful defense as he rolled out his plan. Meanwhile, Mahomes’ comments come after Reid’s strong message to his team.

“Let’s go. You’re in the month of December and you’re still in it, so let’s go. That’s what important,” he said, per Goldman’s X post.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.

