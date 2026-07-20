Patrick Mahomes’ Protection Draws Strong Warning From Former NFL QB

The Kansas City Chiefs have been working hard during the offseason to construct an offensive line that can withstand anything, but Pro Bowler Derk Carr isn’t completely sold. The former quarterback had a some wise words for Patrick Mahomes, urging the offensive line to buckle up and look out.

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“My hope for him is that they (the Chiefs) take care of him. As good as he is, we all know the talent. We know the Super Bowls,” said Carr on Sports Radio 810. “He and Andy (Reid) have won, and all those things, but you see what happens. It’s hard to get the job done when we’re scrambling or on our backs. If you give Pat (Patrick Mahomes) any time, with a run game and some play action. In every clip I’ve seen of the Chiefs so far, he’s been under center, handing off, and I’m like, yes. I’m telling you, you give him time and protection like that, he’s unbelievable.”

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As a multiple-time Pro Bowler whose late career was hit hard by injuries, Carr has lived through what happens when a quarterback doesn’t get enough protection. That’s exactly why his comments about Mahomes carry some real weight.

“He’s accurate. He throws from three-quarters. He throws from over the top sidearm. He can no-look. He can do all those things because he’s learned coverage over the years. … I think what’s scary for the NFL is that he’s getting smarter and learning. My thing is when I watch the Chiefs … it’s like, you’ve got to protect. If you protect, you should be in the AFC Championship fight and go to the Super Bowl every year.”

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Imago November 29, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 awaits the snap from Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey 52 as Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith 65 and Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney 62 get ready to block during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20241129_zma_c04_734 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Kansas City sure is preparing that way.

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The Chiefs seem to have learned this lesson well, shelling out big bucks for their offensive line. Right guard Trey Smith is taking home $23.5 million per year, according to Over The Cap. Creed Humphrey is the second-highest-paid center in the league.

However, many still believe the offensive line is not up to the mark. The Chiefs’ O-line was ranked 23rd in Warren Sharp’s ranking of the Top 25 O-lines in the league. They also sit outside the Top 10 in Mike Clay’s (ESPN) and Fantasy Points’ rankings, as noted by SB Nation’s Brandon Kiley.

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The rankings do not give the complete picture. Josh Simmons, who was a rookie last year, did fairly well. In the 525 snaps he played at left tackle last year, he allowed only two sacks. It was an up-and-down year for him, but entering his second season, Simmons is expected to take a big leap.

As is Jaylon Moore, who might line up at right tackle. He now gets more free room after the Chiefs released Jawaan Taylor, who was prone to racking up penalties. Moore is still a question mark, but his experience should create a positive impact. In his four seasons with the 49ers, he played in 55 games and started 12.

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The interior is where things feel steady. Smith, Humphrey, and Kingsley Suamataia give the Chiefs one of their strongest trios. Even with injuries limiting his 2025 season, Smith still made the Pro Bowl. Humphrey finished the year as PFF’s top-graded center, a feat he’s now hit four times in his career.

Though marginal, the Chiefs’ O-line has improved from 2024 to 2025. Patrick Mahomes recorded two fewer sacks last year compared to 2024. And as Carsaid, they should do even better to help Mahomes do what he does best.

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Chiefs build around Patrick Mahomes’ comeback

Joshua Brisco put it best when he wrote, “There is no dynasty without Mahomes”.

Sports Illustrated named Mahomes the top player on the Chiefs roster heading into 2026, and honestly, it’s hard to argue with that call. The team’s whole shot at getting back to a championship level runs through him.

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Mahomes faltered last season because for his own mistakes, but it wasn’t like the rest of the offense was up to speed. The receiving corps also have a big hand in the Chiefs going 6-11 record from last year.

Therefore, in this offseason, Kansas City has been making changes to create a support structure for him rather than relying on the hopes of him carrying the load alone. Bringing in Kenneth Walker III signals a new approach towards the running game after years of being dependent on the passing game.

The defense got attention too. After the total sacks dropped from 39 in 2024 to 35 last year, bringing in Peter Woods and R Mason Thomas to team up with Chris Jones made sense.

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The Chiefs also lost cornerbacks Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie, leaving a glaring hole, which the Chiefs filled by adding Mansoor Delane, Kader Kohou, and safety Alohi Gilman.

“We have to prove that we can do it again,” Mahomes told Yahoo Sports. “You know, we we got new faces, we got old faces. We got new coaches. We’ve gotten a lot of a lot of things added to this team this year. And now it’s about proving who we are. You know, it’s something that we have to do every single year.

“I think we have the right guys, the right mindset to go out there and prove who the Kansas City Chiefs are and can continue to be.”

Here’s hoping the Chiefs help their quarterback realize this goal.