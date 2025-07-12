Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Proud’ Mom Randi Launches Bold New Venture After Brittany’s $275M Risk Pays Off

From backyard dreams to Arrowhead’s roar, Randi has been Patrick Mahomes‘s constant—his first fan. But now, the 52-year-old mother of the Chiefs star has stepped forward with her own mission.

Through her new venture, the Sports Parent Academy, she is turning years of sideline wisdom into guidance for other sports parents. Her goal is simple but effective— to mentor those navigating the same hectic world she once did. Her followers have grown steadily, watching her embrace this new identity. This offseason, from family cookouts to charity appearances, she has stayed in the spotlight. And finally, she is one step closer to her dream.

Through an Instagram reel, Randi Mahomes recently gave fans a big update. She shared news about her latest project, the Sports Parent Academy. “The course is officially open to everyone now, and inside you’ll find honest stories, practical tools, and guidance for walking through the ups and downs of sports parenting,” she announced. The platform aims to create a space where sports parents can support each other and share their journeys.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This project holds deep meaning for Randi. As a mother who stood by Patrick Mahomes through every level of the game, she understands the pressure. “I’m so proud of this and truly hope it helps other parents feel a little more supported,” she said. Randi invited others to take part too, saying, “If you’re a parent in it right now, this is for you. And if you know someone, it could help; you can also sign up to share it as an affiliate.” That’s how Randi is sharing her wisdom as a sports mom.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randi Mahomes (@randimahomes) Expand Post

She had launched the academy with a clear objective of how it would impact the community: “Sports Parent Academy is a comprehensive online course and playbook, created to walk alongside YOU as sports parents through every season of your journey with confidence, clarity, and purpose.” In the video, she offered more about the program. She explained the tools inside. “Throughout this academy, we’ve gathered a team of experienced experts and credible brands to carefully craft a curriculum that covers every stage of your child’s journey in sports, from ages two all the way through to their transition into professional sports.” Definitely, she is a pro in this field.

The Mahomes family has kept the offseason eventful. From Randi’s headline-making political comment to the family’s latest investments, they have stayed busy. But through it all, Randi’s focus on helping parents in the world of youth sports shows where her heart truly is.

Brittany Mahomes struck business gold!

Brittany Mahomes is continuing to reshape the landscape of women’s sports. A former collegiate soccer player turned fitness entrepreneur, her passion remains clear. Her brand, Brittany Lynne Fitness, reflects that drive. “My program consists of hard work, staying dedicated, no excuses, and most importantly, no BS!” she once stated. Now, her impact as a team owner is also drawing praise from her husband.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Patrick Mahomes has publicly credited Brittany as the inspiration behind one of his smartest investments. As a founding co-owner of the Kansas City Current since 2020, Brittany helped build the team from the ground up. With her soccer background and business focus, she guided the team’s rise. Patrick joined her in ownership in 2023, calling her the reason he believed in the franchise.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Jan 26, 2025 Kansas City, MO, USA Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship gameagainst the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium MO USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20250126_mcd_su5_29

The two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP holds stakes in the Kansas City Royals, Sporting KC, and Alpine F1. But the Current may be his most valuable move. Forbes reports the team’s valuation has hit $275 million, making it the second-most valuable in the NWSL. Only Angel City FC ranks higher at $280 million. But the Current leads in annual revenue at $36 million. Angel City trails just behind with $35 million. Brittany proudly reposted the Current’s success on her Instagram Stories, celebrating the team’s incredible rise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Mahomes family has made KC games part of their lives. Brittany often attends with their children, Sterling, Bronze, and baby Golden. The rest of the league has ground to cover. San Diego Wave ranks third with $24 million in annual revenue. But the NWSL is growing strong, with the average team now worth $134 million.

As the summer light fades and Mahomes pours sweat, blood, and tears into Chiefs training camp, the anticipation builds. Fans wait to see how the family flourishes far from Patrick’s spotlight on the turf.