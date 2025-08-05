Patrick Mahomes Publicly Reacts to 18-Month Sobriety Update After Father Gets Court Order

Pat Mahomes Sr. hasn’t exactly had a smooth ride the past year. Between a high-profile DWI arrest just days before the Super Bowl and a quiet Father’s Day moment, 2024 was for sure heavy. The former MLB pitcher and the father of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was later indicted on a felony DWI charge, marking his third or more offense. At times, it looked like the spotlight might never hit him kindly again.

But in 2025? He’s trying to write a different story. On May 7, a Texas court approved Mahomes Sr.’s request to leave the state and attend Patrick’s charity golf event in Las Vegas—no small deal given the tight restrictions of his probation. He’s required to request travel permission, undergo urine testing, and walk a tight legal line just to be present for moments like these. Whether it’s showing up for his son or cheering on his daughter Zoe’s soccer team, Pat Sr. seems determined to rebuild.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. took to Instagram to mark a major milestone, posting a photo of himself cradling two small brown puppies in his lap. The caption read: “18 months.” A quiet moment, but one heavy with meaning. This was a man showing his softness, his sobriety, and his stability in one shot. And Mahomes Jr.? He didn’t need to write a paragraph, just dropped one word in the comments: “Proud!” The silence before that word? And the weight behind it is even louder.

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by Pat Mahomes (@silky__p)

In sports, as in life, the scoreboard never tells the whole story. Pat Mahomes Sr.’s journey from big-league mounds to felony probation is more ninth inning than fairy tale. But like a quarterback staring down a blitz, he’s learning to read the field and adjust. Whether it’s Zoe scoring goals or Patrick hosting charity events in Vegas, the Mahomes family has kept moving forward. And through it all, Pat Sr. is trying to be better. As poet Robert Frost once wrote, “The best way out is always through.”

And he’s trying. Even when football wasn’t his first choice for Patrick Jr.—“I didn’t want him to get hurt”—he still showed up. And kept showing up. Mahomes Sr. has been a regular at his son’s games, cheering from the stands. “Anything for a win… What’s working is working, so you know, you just got to keep rolling it out until it fails,” he told FOX4 back in 2020. That’s loyalty. Through relapse and everything in between, Pat Mahomes Sr. is still trying to live up to the title ‘Dad’ he values most.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. gets green light to support son at Chiefs preseason opener.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. has officially been granted permission to leave Texas next month to attend the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals on August 9th, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Records show he filed for permission on July 17, and just five days later, a Smith County judge approved the trip, allowing him to be away from August 8 through August 10. The court’s decision follows a tumultuous chapter in Mahomes Sr.’s life. His charge stemmed from a February 2024 arrest, where police reported he appeared visibly intoxicated with an open can of Coors in his vehicle. The incident occurred just days before his son, Patrick Mahomes, led the Chiefs to a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

While that moment was a professional high for the younger Mahomes, it marked a personal low for his father. Since then, however, Mahomes Sr. has committed to a new direction, one his legal team says is already making a difference.

“Today [August 27, 2024], Mr. Mahomes entered a guilty plea in his case under a written plea agreement,” his attorney, Joseph D. Murphy, confirmed. “Our client is now living a sober life. And we believe that the steps he has taken to better his life have helped us negotiate a plea recommendation for probation.” With that progress in mind, Mahomes Sr. now has the chance to be where it matters most — on the sidelines, supporting his son as the Chiefs kick off their campaign for another title.