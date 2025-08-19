Patrick Mahomes Quietly Announces Plans With Travis Kelce After Revealing Steakhouse’s Opening Date

The Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce bromance just got a delicious upgrade. Kansas City’s dynamic duo dropped major news Monday when their steakhouse venture, 1587 Prime, finally revealed its grand opening date. Chiefs fans have been salivating over this collaboration since it was first announced. The restaurant combines Mahomes’ precision with Kelce’s flair, creating something special for Kansas City’s dining scene. What made Monday’s announcement even better was their signature style of announcing.

The Kansas City Chiefs dropped their most mouth-watering announcement Tuesday when Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s official restaurant video hit social media. The team’s Instagram post carried a caption that perfectly captured their brand: “Precision in every detail. Power in every bite. 1587 Prime opens Wednesday, September 17.” But the real magic happened in the comments section, where the bromance reached peak wholesomeness.

Kelce kicked off the excitement with a simple “let’s go KC!!” while Mahomes dropped a birthday hint that sent fans into overdrive: “30th birthday party?” The quarterback’s comment suggested he’s planning to celebrate Kelce’s milestone birthday at their own steakhouse, turning the grand opening into a personal celebration. That interaction perfectly captured why Kansas City loves these two — they’re not just business partners, they’re genuine friends building something meaningful together.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1587 Prime (@1587prime) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

The video itself showcased their authentic passion for Kansas City’s dining scene. “What’s better than to break bread with people over good food, good drinks, a cool vibe?” Kelce said, his enthusiasm practically jumping through the screen. His description of the menu as “mind-blowing” wasn’t just marketing speak — it reflected genuine pride in what they’ve created. Mahomes reinforced their local commitment by emphasizing authenticity: “Kansas City loves food. And this is different, and I think this city’s going to love it.”

The 10,000-square-foot establishment at 1500 Baltimore Avenue represents more than just another celebrity restaurant. Located at the base of the Loews Kansas City Hotel, the two-story steakhouse features multiple private dining rooms, custom wine selections, and a world-class kitchen designed to deliver on Mahomes’ promise of maintaining that “Kansas City feel.” The restaurant’s logo — a green KC Wolf resembling a football field — pays homage to both the city and the sport that brought these superstars together.

Noble 33’s partnership with the duo originated after Mahomes and Kelce visited their restaurants in Los Angeles, New York, and London. Director of Hospitality, Sacha Tanha, recognized that their vision aligned perfectly with Noble 33’s upscale approach to dining experiences. The September 17 opening date arrives nearly two weeks after the Chiefs’ season opener, giving Kansas City fans something extra special to celebrate this fall.

But Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s relationship runs deeper than franchise promotions or field chemistry – they share a genuine brotherhood that extends into personal confessions. That’s exactly why Mahomes felt comfortable enough to reveal the inside story of how Kelce’s Taylor Swift romance unfolded behind the scenes.

Patrick Mahomes reveals the inside story of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance

Patrick Mahomes got the scoop about Travis Kelce’s Hollywood romance before anyone else, but even Kansas City’s franchise quarterback needed proof before believing his tight end could land Taylor Swift. The ESPN docuseries The Kingdom captured Mahomes’ brutally honest reaction to learning about Kelce’s celebrity courtship, revealing the skepticism that turned into amazement when Swift actually showed up at Arrowhead Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kelce spilled the details during the week leading up to that historic September 2023 game against Chicago. “He told me during the week,” Mahomes revealed his teammate’s confession. “It was one of those where I gotta see it until I believe it.” That reaction perfectly captures what most people felt—Travis Kelce dating the world’s biggest pop star seemed too surreal to be true.

via Imago Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes attend the men s final US Open Championships 2024, Day Fourteen, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA – 08 Sep 2024 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xJavierxGarcia/Shutterstockx 14690925ob

Everything changed when Swift appeared in the suite alongside Donna Kelce, creating an atmosphere unlike anything Mahomes had experienced. “You definitely felt the buzz, and you could see people in the stadium gravitating towards where she was up there,” he observed. The energy shift was palpable as cameras and fans realized they were witnessing something extraordinary unfolding in real time. Despite the celebrity circus surrounding them, Mahomes maintained his competitive focus. “At the same time, we had business to handle,” the three-time Super Bowl champion emphasized. That mindset exemplified why Kansas City has remained successful despite unprecedented media attention.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Looking ahead, Mahomes had expressed curiosity about Swift’s continued impact on team dynamics. “I’m interested to see what camp looks like this year. Obviously, we got a big fan base with the Swifties coming. I’m interested to see if it’s even crazier, if that makes sense.”

Two years later, Swift has seamlessly integrated into the Chiefs’ family, while Mahomes continues balancing stardom with championship aspirations. Bon appétit, Chiefs Kingdom!